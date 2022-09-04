scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 04, 2022

Two-headed tortoise Janus celebrates 25th birthday

The reptile has two hearts, two pairs of lungs and even two distinct personalities.

Janus, a two-headed Greek turtle, is being washed with a toothbrush by her caretaker Angelica Bourgoin during his 25th birthday, at the Natural History Museum, in Geneva, Switzerland, Saturday, September 3, 2022. The turtle Janus, named after the Roman god with two heads, celebrates its 25th birthday to day. (AP)

A two-headed tortoise in Switzerland reached the age of 25 on Saturday, due to the dedication of his human handlers.

The reptile named Janus, who resides in Geneva’s Natural History Museum and has become one of its main attractions, was washed with a toothbrush on his special day.

The animal is catered for his every need by the museum.

The Greek tortoise (Testudo graeca) is bathed daily in green tea and chamomile, massaged regularly, given a special diet and monitored for his health status. Janus is fed cut up organic fruits and vegetables.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
A good day in court, a faint political stirringPremium
A good day in court, a faint political stirring
NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocksPremium
NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocks
Politics over economics: In freebie row, call on free foodgrain awaitedPremium
Politics over economics: In freebie row, call on free foodgrain awaited
Six deaths most foul: Tracing the saga of murders, suicides in Jammu that...Premium
Six deaths most foul: Tracing the saga of murders, suicides in Jammu that...

Other events commemorating his birthday included taking a “selfie with Janus,” meet-and-greets with his caregivers, and a scientific lecture detailing the peculiarity of Janus’ two heads.

Double celebration

Janus also has two hearts, two pairs of lungs, and two distinct personalities.

Sometimes the heads wish to go in different directions.

“The right head is more curious, more awake, it has a much stronger personality,” Angelica Bourgoin, who leads the turtle’s care team, said. “The left head is more passive and loves to eat.”

Advertisement

The care team constantly monitors Janus and is always on alert in case he flips over, as that position makes getting back on his feet impossible and could be fatal.

The tortoise was born in captivity of the museum in 1997 and received the name Janus, referring to the two-faced Roman god.

The creature would have likely not have survived predators in the wild, according to experts, as his heads cannot retract into his shell for self-protection.

First published on: 04-09-2022 at 07:13:20 pm
Next Story

Ralph Lauren shares deets of JLo, Ben Affleck’s wedding ensembles, including bride’s three ‘timeless’ gowns

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

A good day in court, a faint political stirring
From Opinion Editor

A good day in court, a faint political stirring

Premium
Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Cong says it with posters, caps, voices at rally: Rahul Gandhi, only Rahul Gandhi

Cong says it with posters, caps, voices at rally: Rahul Gandhi, only Rahul Gandhi

Criticising PM risky, says ex-SC judge; Rijiju hits back

Criticising PM risky, says ex-SC judge; Rijiju hits back

'Don't want to put my nose in matter': Bangladesh PM on India-China tensions

'Don't want to put my nose in matter': Bangladesh PM on India-China tensions

CBI raids TMC legislator Subodh Adhikari’s house
Chit-fund scam case

CBI raids TMC legislator Subodh Adhikari’s house

NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocks

NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocks

Premium
6 deaths in one week: How saga of murders, suicides originated 25 years ago

6 deaths in one week: How saga of murders, suicides originated 25 years ago

Premium
This Onam, a very different, Dravidian-looking Mahabali on Kerala campuses

This Onam, a very different, Dravidian-looking Mahabali on Kerala campuses

Sitharaman pulls up DM over 'missing' photos of PM, TRS hits back with price-rise jibe

Sitharaman pulls up DM over 'missing' photos of PM, TRS hits back with price-rise jibe

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 04: Latest News
Advertisement