Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 26, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need Sponsored

Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need
  • Two guards killed in explosion in southeastern Turkey

Two guards killed in explosion in southeastern Turkey

The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people since 1984. The group is considered a terror organization by Turkey and its allies.

By: AP | Ankara | Published: September 26, 2018 2:37:16 pm
2 guards killed in explosion in southeastern Turkey Anadolu Agency said two other village guards were wounded Wednesday in the explosion in the mainly Kurdish-populated Sirnak province. (Source: AP Photo/Halit Onur Sandal/Representational photo)
Related News

Turkey’s state-run news agency says an improvised explosive device believed to have been planted by Kurdish rebels has exploded on a road in the country’s southeast, killing two government-paid village guards. Anadolu Agency said two other village guards were wounded Wednesday in the explosion in the mainly Kurdish-populated Sirnak province, near the border with Iraq.

Anadolu said an operation has been launched to catch the perpetrators. The village guards support Turkey’s military in fighting the rebels of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, which has waged a more than three-decade-long insurgency in Turkey’s southeastern region.

The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people since 1984. The group is considered a terror organization by Turkey and its allies.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
How Alex Jones of Infowars built his Tangy Tangerine-fueled empire
Watch Now
How Alex Jones of Infowars built his Tangy Tangerine-fueled empire
Buzzing Now
Advertisement