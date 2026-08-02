Two helicopters collide mid-air in Greece, search underway for crew members

Two firefighter helicopters collided on Sunday while fighting wildfires in the Porto Germeno area west of Athens, fire services said.

According to the Greek fire department, each firefighter helicopter was carrying a two-person crew. The crash took place in the wider area of ​​Psatha, Attica, BBC reported.

According to the statement, the fire department leased the helicopters, and they departed from the Elefsina military airport. A search and rescue operation was launched, as authorities declined to reveal the condition of the crews immediately.

A firefighting helicopter drops water over a smoke-filled forest during a wildfire near Porto Germeno, northwest of Athens, Greece. (AP Photo) A firefighting helicopter drops water over a smoke-filled forest during a wildfire near Porto Germeno, northwest of Athens, Greece. (AP Photo)

There was no information provided by the authorities regarding the reason behind the crash of the two helicopters.