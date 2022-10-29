scorecardresearch
Two explosions rock Somalia’s capital, leaving “scores” dead

The Somalia National News Agency cited national police spokesman Sadiq Dodishe, who said two car bombs had gone off.

A view shows smoke rising following a car bomb explosion at Somalia's education ministry in Mogadishu, Somalia October 29, 2022 in this picture obtained from social media. (Abdihalim Bashir/via REUTERS)

Police tell Somalia state media there are “scores of civilian casualties” after two explosions struck a busy junction Saturday in Somalia’s capital near key government offices.

An Associated Press journalist at the scene saw “many” bodies and said they appeared to be civilians traveling on public transport.

He said the second blast occurred in front of a busy restaurant. The director of the Aamin ambulance service told the AP they had collected many wounded or killed. One of the ambulances responding was destroyed in the second blast, Abdulkadir Adan added in a tweet.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility in a city often targeted by the al-Shabab extremist group.

First published on: 29-10-2022 at 06:51:39 pm
