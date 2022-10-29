Two explosions rock Somalia’s capital, leaving “scores” dead

Police tell Somalia state media there are “scores of civilian casualties” after two explosions struck a busy junction Saturday in Somalia’s capital near key government offices.

The Somalia National News Agency cited national police spokesman Sadiq Dodishe, who said two car bombs had gone off.

An Associated Press journalist at the scene saw “many” bodies and said they appeared to be civilians traveling on public transport.

He said the second blast occurred in front of a busy restaurant. The director of the Aamin ambulance service told the AP they had collected many wounded or killed. One of the ambulances responding was destroyed in the second blast, Abdulkadir Adan added in a tweet.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility in a city often targeted by the al-Shabab extremist group.