Two dead, 17 rescued after boat capsizes near disputed shoal: Chinese military

The boat capsized around 55 nautical miles northwest of Scarborough Shoal, which is one of the most disputed shoals in the sea. (AP Photo)

Eight people have gone missing after a boat capsized with 21 Filipinos on board in the South China Sea, a statement released by China’s Coast Guard read on Friday, news agency AP reported.

The boat capsized around 55 nautical miles northwest of Scarborough Shoal, which is one of the most disputed shoals in the sea. It is also the site of frequent showdowns between Chinese and Philippine ships.