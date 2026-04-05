Two C-130 aircraft and two Black Hawk helicopters destroyed, says Iran

"During a ‌joint operation (Aerospace, Ground Force, Popular Units, Basij and Police command), enemy ⁠aircraft ⁠were destroyed," the group said ⁠after Iran's ‌police ​command announced an ‌American C-130 plane had ‌been ​downed ​in ​the south of Isfahan.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readUpdated: Apr 6, 2026 02:06 AM IST
Iran WarTwo men inspect a destroyed building within the Grand Hosseiniyeh complex, that officials say was hit by US-Israeli airstrikes. (Photo: AP)
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As the US-israel Iran war entered the 37th day, the spokesperson for the Unified Command of the Iranian Armed Forces said in a broadcast statement that an on-ground assessment shows two C-130 planes and two Blackhawk helicopters were downed south of Isfahan.

Apart from those, several other aircrafts were destroyed during the US mission to find ⁠a ​stranded airman in Iran, the Revolutionary Guards ​said on ​Sunday according ⁠to Tasnim news agency.

“During a ‌joint operation (Aerospace, Ground Force, Popular Units, Basij and Police command), enemy ⁠aircraft ⁠were destroyed,” the group said ⁠after Iran’s ‌police ​command announced an ‌American C-130 plane had ‌been ​downed ​in ​the south of Isfahan.

Before that, Iran’s army ⁠also said they had downed ‌an Israeli ⁠drone in the same ​province.

US officials were quoted as saying by Reuters late on Saturday that a second airman whose F-15 jet was downed on Friday in ​Iran was ​rescued, a day after ⁠the first crew member was recovered.

“Additional investigations by experts ‌on the ground revealed that two C-130 military transport planes and two Black Hawk helicopters of the US army were destroyed by our forces,” the spokesperson ⁠of ⁠the unified command of Iranian armed forces said.

Separate statements ⁠by ‌the Iranian army and ​Revolutionary Guards said an Israeli ‌Hermes-900 drone as well as a U.S. MQ-9 drone ‌were downed ​in Isfahan ​province.

Tehran continued to experience the “longest” internet outage for any country ever, surpassing in severity all previous similar incidents, NetBlocks Internet Observatory noted.

With Reuters inputs

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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