Two C-130 aircraft and two Black Hawk helicopters destroyed, says Iran

As the US-israel Iran war entered the 37th day, the spokesperson for the Unified Command of the Iranian Armed Forces said in a broadcast statement that an on-ground assessment shows two C-130 planes and two Blackhawk helicopters were downed south of Isfahan.

Apart from those, several other aircrafts were destroyed during the US mission to find ⁠a ​stranded airman in Iran, the Revolutionary Guards ​said on ​Sunday according ⁠to Tasnim news agency.

“During a ‌joint operation (Aerospace, Ground Force, Popular Units, Basij and Police command), enemy ⁠aircraft ⁠were destroyed,” the group said ⁠after Iran’s ‌police ​command announced an ‌American C-130 plane had ‌been ​downed ​in ​the south of Isfahan.

Before that, Iran’s army ⁠also said they had downed ‌an Israeli ⁠drone in the same ​province.

US officials were quoted as saying by Reuters late on Saturday that a second airman whose F-15 jet was downed on Friday in ​Iran was ​rescued, a day after ⁠the first crew member was recovered.

“Additional investigations by experts ‌on the ground revealed that two C-130 military transport planes and two Black Hawk helicopters of the US army were destroyed by our forces,” the spokesperson ⁠of ⁠the unified command of Iranian armed forces said.

Separate statements ⁠by ‌the Iranian army and ​Revolutionary Guards said an Israeli ‌Hermes-900 drone as well as a U.S. MQ-9 drone ‌were downed ​in Isfahan ​province.

Tehran continued to experience the “longest” internet outage for any country ever, surpassing in severity all previous similar incidents, NetBlocks Internet Observatory noted.

With Reuters inputs