scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, January 02, 2022
Must Read

Twitter permanently bans U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene

Twitter has previously temporarily suspended Greene's account, @mtgreenee. It has also labeled some of her tweets "misleading."

By: Reuters |
January 3, 2022 12:37:46 am
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) listens as Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) speaks during a news conference outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., July 29, 2021. (Reuters)

Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) on Sunday said it permanently banned the personal account of Republican U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for tweets that repeatedly violated the social media’s misinformation policy on COVID-19.

Twitter has previously temporarily suspended Greene’s account, @mtgreenee. It has also labeled some of her tweets “misleading.”

“Twitter is an enemy to America and can’t handle the truth,” Greene, a Republican, said in a statement on messaging app Telegram, adding that social media platforms “can’t stop the truth from being spread far and wide. Big Tech can’t stop the truth. Communist Democrats can’t stop the truth.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 02: Latest News

Advertisement