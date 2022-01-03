Twitter permanently bans U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene

January 3, 2022 12:37:46 am
Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) on Sunday said it permanently banned the personal account of Republican U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for tweets that repeatedly violated the social media’s misinformation policy on COVID-19.
Twitter has previously temporarily suspended Greene’s account, @mtgreenee. It has also labeled some of her tweets “misleading.”
“Twitter is an enemy to America and can’t handle the truth,” Greene, a Republican, said in a statement on messaging app Telegram, adding that social media platforms “can’t stop the truth from being spread far and wide. Big Tech can’t stop the truth. Communist Democrats can’t stop the truth.”
