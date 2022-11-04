scorecardresearch
Outpouring of emotion as Twitter begins mass layoffs, ex-employees say ‘absolute honour’ to be part of firm

Elon Musk plans to eliminate around half of Twitter's workforce, which amounts to 3700 jobs, in order to drive down costs in his new acquisition.

With Twitter beginning mass layoffs in a bid to slash costs, employees took to the social media platform to express their gratitude, share memories, and even look for new job opportunities. They also encouraged their colleagues to be proud of the work they had done as part of the organisation.

A week after Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, took over as owner of the social media giant, employees were told that they would be informed by Friday whether they have been terminated or not. The company also temporarily closed its offices and prevented staff access, according to a Reuters report.

Musk plans to eliminate around half the company’s workforce, which amounts to 3700 jobs, in order to drive down costs in his new acquisition.

In response, employees filed a class action lawsuit against Twitter on Thursday itself. They argued the company was conducting mass layoffs without providing the required 60-day advance notice, in violation of federal and California law.

Employees who had just been terminated used the salute emoji, 🫡, as a mark of their departure. They also used the hashtag #LoveWhereYouWorked to express what their former employer and its work culture had meant to them.

Another popular hashtag was #OneTeam, which former employees used to commend their colleagues and the shared progress they had made.

A Twitter Space was also organised where employees who had been laid off discussed what had happened, and the larger consequences of this decision.

Twitter users also remarked how the 🫡 emoji had managed to convey more emotions than it was intended to.

A former employee also shared photos of Twitter’s headquarters, commenting on how the space and its people made them feel “forever grateful”.

Even before the termination mails went out, employees were trying to spread positivity. One user asked their colleagues to “never forget your positive global impact”.

Some employees also started looking for new employment opportunities on their previous employer’s platform itself.

Apart from his mass termination plans, Musk also intends to do away with the company’s existing work-from-anywhere policy, asking remaining employees to report to offices — though some exceptions could be made, sources said.

First published on: 04-11-2022 at 07:00:18 pm
