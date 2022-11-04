Outpouring of emotion as Twitter begins mass layoffs, ex-employees say ‘absolute honour’ to be part of firm

With Twitter beginning mass layoffs in a bid to slash costs, employees took to the social media platform to express their gratitude, share memories, and even look for new job opportunities. They also encouraged their colleagues to be proud of the work they had done as part of the organisation.

A week after Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, took over as owner of the social media giant, employees were told that they would be informed by Friday whether they have been terminated or not. The company also temporarily closed its offices and prevented staff access, according to a Reuters report.

After 7+ years my Twitter chapter has come to an end. Twitter was so much more than a job, it felt like home, where coworkers became lifelong friends. The love and solidarity tonight is a true testament of the culture Tweeps have built over the years. It’s been an honor. 🫡💙 — Smita Mittal Gupta 🌺 (@smita) November 4, 2022

Musk plans to eliminate around half the company’s workforce, which amounts to 3700 jobs, in order to drive down costs in his new acquisition.

Just got laid off.

Bird App, it was an absolute honour, the greatest privilege ever to be a part of this team, this culture 🫡💙#LoveWhereYouWorked #LoveTwitter pic.twitter.com/bVPQxtncIg — Yash Agarwal✨ (@yashagarwalm) November 4, 2022

In response, employees filed a class action lawsuit against Twitter on Thursday itself. They argued the company was conducting mass layoffs without providing the required 60-day advance notice, in violation of federal and California law.

My Twitter journey has come to an end, I got laid off while I’m 6-month pregnant. It has been a pleasure to work with all of you. I’m very thankful to lead such a n amazing DS team, it’s been a fun ride. 🫡 #LoveWhereYouWorked — shennan Lu (@lu_shennan) November 4, 2022

Employees who had just been terminated used the salute emoji, 🫡, as a mark of their departure. They also used the hashtag #LoveWhereYouWorked to express what their former employer and its work culture had meant to them.

Release ya job, release the time 🫡💙 After >2.5 years, my journey at Twitter is finally over. I’m incredibly proud of everything I was able to achieve in that time. I got promoted to Senior SWE, became a Tech Lead for Search and a lead for @Blackbirds BE@T.#LoveWhereYouWorked pic.twitter.com/mRwizte70A — moyin 🇳🇬 (@moyheen) November 4, 2022

Another popular hashtag was #OneTeam, which former employees used to commend their colleagues and the shared progress they had made.

It’s official I’m out. Absolutely enjoyed my time and being able to be me everyday at work. My team has been fantastic and grateful I had the pleasure of working with them #LoveWhereYouWorked #OneTeam 🫡 — Dr. Yvette Thomas (@TechD0C) November 4, 2022

A Twitter Space was also organised where employees who had been laid off discussed what had happened, and the larger consequences of this decision.

. @twitter employees notified they got laid off by being remotely logged off, removed from slack & now 600+ are on twitter spaces discussing what happened. #lovewhereyouworked hashtag is sad reality of how power is being yielded w/out consequences..YET https://t.co/ZCVPuEx9nE — Lili Gangas (@LilsG31) November 4, 2022

Twitter users also remarked how the 🫡 emoji had managed to convey more emotions than it was intended to.

Never thought this 🫡 emoji would make me sob — Audrey Davis (@audgeyaudgey) November 4, 2022

A former employee also shared photos of Twitter’s headquarters, commenting on how the space and its people made them feel “forever grateful”.

#LoveWhereYouWorked Glad I went into HQ today. Beautiful office, lovely skybridge, but most importantly—amazing, talented colleagues I’m forever grateful. 🫡💙 pic.twitter.com/KpXQvJMCDm — Kate💪 (@katejaiheelee) November 4, 2022

Even before the termination mails went out, employees were trying to spread positivity. One user asked their colleagues to “never forget your positive global impact”.

My fellow tweeps and teams: I don’t know what tomorrow holds, but I’ve left it all on the table. Never forget your positive global impact. Be proud of your accomplishments. I am blessed to have been a small part of your journey. Heads up! Flock up!🫡💙 #OneTeam — Courtney Ivey ✨ (@couturefreak) November 4, 2022

Some employees also started looking for new employment opportunities on their previous employer’s platform itself.

Apart from his mass termination plans, Musk also intends to do away with the company’s existing work-from-anywhere policy, asking remaining employees to report to offices — though some exceptions could be made, sources said.