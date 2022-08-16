Turkish troops, Kurdish fighters exchange heavy shellfire in Syria’s Kobane

August 16, 2022 7:56:36 pm
Turkish troops and U.S.-backed Kurdish fighters exchanged heavy shellfire on Tuesday in the northern Syrian border town of Kobane, leaving one civilian dead as the conflict escalated.
In Sanliurfa province on the Turkish side of the frontier, some 25 km (16 miles) west of Kobane, a Turkish soldier was killed and four were wounded in a mortar attack on a military border post, Turkey’s defence ministry said.
The artillery salvoes in Kobane hit within the town and around its edges, starting overnight and intensifying throughout the day, according to residents and the semi-autonomous local administration governing the town.
The administration said in an online statement that at least one child died due to the shelling and a number of other people were wounded.
Ankara regards the semi-autonomous system – which is spearheaded by Kurdish factions and governs swathes of northern and eastern Syria – as a national security threat on its border.
Subscriber Only Stories
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has pledged a new incursion to create a 30-kilometer safe zone in northern Syria, swallowing up Kobane and other towns held by the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces.
Following the mortar attack in the Sanliurfa region, Turkish forces conducted retaliatory fire against targets in the region, Ankara’s defence ministry said in a statement.
“According to initial information in the region, 13 terrorists were neutralised. Operations in the region are continuing,” it said. “Neutralised” usually means killed but could also mean wounded or captured.
A Turkish official said the Kurdish YPG militia, a key force within the SDF, had carried out the mortar attack. Ankara considers the YPG a terrorist group.
Kobane has been relatively calm since U.S.-backed Kurdish fighters pushed back Islamic State militants from the town in 2015. But shelling and drone attacks have been ramping up in many border towns recently. At least three Kurdish commanders were killed last month in attacks the SDF blamed on Ankara.
Dilvin, a shopkeeper and married mother of one, said chaos broke out in Kobane when the shelling intensified on Tuesday.
“People started running everywhere, cars everywhere, people asking about their friends and their family. Then the sounds started to build, the sounds were everywhere,” she told Reuters by phone from Kobane.
“There was so much screaming. So much fear. Now everyone is locked up at home,” said Dilvin, who preferred to identify herself with just a first name for security reasons.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan’s Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day
Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra answers when he's marrying Kiara Advani, blushing Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina's comment on his shirtless pic
11 charts to understand how far India has come and how far it needs to go stillPremium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan I becomes first Tamil film to be released in IMAX format
Byju Raveendran writes: An India where anyone can start a business is taking shape
Can work with Centre for the public good, says Arvind Kejriwal
Stokes wants England to stick to their guns over ‘Bazball’
Salman Rushdie Attack: Need to condemn, need to listen
Caution, when your love’s got COVID and you just had it
Supertech demolition: RWAs in vicinity yet to get exact evacuation plan
North Western Railway extends monthly pass service for 30 more trains
Once burnt, twice shy: What the BJP silence on Rushdie attack tells us
Washington Sundar goes from Most Valuable Player to Most Injured Player
Six people wounded in shooting outside Tennessee hospital
ATH-M20X BT review: Audiophiles can rejoice, on a budget