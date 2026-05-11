Turkish Airlines plane catches fire after landing in Nepal, 277 passengers evacuated using emergency exit

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A Turkish plane caught fire after landing at Nepal’s Kathmandu airport. All 277 passengers and 11 crew members were evacuated using the emergency exits after smoke was spotted from its landing gear while it was taxiing.
There were no injuries, the aviation regulator and the airline said.
The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) had earlier said a fire broke out in the right rear tyre of the Airbus A330, which was doused before the plane was towed to the taxiway.
The airport was shut for an hour.
“Technical inspections of the aircraft have been initiated by our teams. Initial assessments indicate that the smoke was caused by a technical malfunction in a hydraulic pipe,” Yahya Ustun, the airline’s senior vice president, communications, said on X.
An additional flight has been planned for the return of the passengers, he added.
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