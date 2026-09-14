‘We will die’: Panic erupts as Turkish Airlines flight plummets mid-storm over Tunisia

A passenger, Marina Maiskaya, shared purported videos on Instagram showing the terrifying moments inside the cabin.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readSep 14, 2026 04:11 PM IST First published on: Sep 14, 2026 at 04:11 PM IST
Turkish airlinesA passenger, Marina Maiskaya, shared purported videos on Instagram showing the terrifying moments inside the cabin. (Screengrab/Instagram/@mmaiskaya's)

A routine flight from Istanbul to Tunisia turned into a nightmare for passengers when their Turkish Airlines plane appeared to drop suddenly while battling a storm during landing. Videos of the ordeal, shared online by a passenger on board, show travellers screaming and clutching their seats as the aircraft shook violently.

The flight, Turkish Airlines TK 661, hit trouble on Thursday, 10 September, as it tried to land at Tunis-Carthage International Airport in bad weather. Passenger Marina Maiskaya, who filmed the incident, said the journey had been calm until the descent began, when conditions turned frightening within moments.

She said the crew attempted to land at the same airport three separate times, flying through the storm on each approach. Each attempt shook the cabin, and on the third try, the plane appeared to drop sharply, an experience she described as feeling like a brief free fall.

Panic in the cabin

Footage from inside the aircraft captured passengers crying out in fear as the plane shook and dipped. Some were heard repeating that they thought they would not survive, while others could be seen bracing in their seats. In one clip, a loud humming sound is audible as the jet pushes through the storm.

Maiskaya said she had never felt so frightened while flying, adding that her mother was travelling with her at the time. As the pilots appeared to line up for a possible fourth attempt at the same airport, she said fear in the cabin spiked further, with passengers calling out for the plane to be taken to a different airport instead.

The aircraft was eventually diverted away from Tunis-Carthage and landed instead at Enfidha-Hammamet International Airport, roughly 60 miles (about 100km) south of Tunis. Passengers reportedly broke into applause once the plane touched down safely. Maiskaya credited the flight crew for getting everyone through the ordeal in one piece.

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The video has since circulated widely online, though the footage’s authenticity has not been independently verified by news outlets that reported on the incident.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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