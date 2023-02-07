scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 07, 2023
Advertisement

In Turkey’s worst-hit province, residents cry for help amid weak quake response

Desperate screams for help could be heard from those trapped in collapsed buildings in the Mediterranean coastal province of Hatay where people tried to keep warm in cold rainy weather.

turkey earthquake, indian expressEmergency team members and others search for people in a destroyed building in Adana, Turkey. (AP)
Listen to this article
In Turkey’s worst-hit province, residents cry for help amid weak quake response
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

“They’re making noises but nobody is coming,” Deniz cried out, holding his hands to his head as he railed against the lack of efforts to rescue those trapped under rubble after a powerful earthquake killed thousands in Turkey and Syria.

Desperate screams for help could be heard from those trapped in collapsed buildings in the Mediterranean coastal province of Hatay where people tried to keep warm around bonfires in cold rainy weather.

Hatay, which borders northwest Syria, is the worst-hit province in Turkey with at least 872 people killed. Residents complained of inadequate emergency response and rescue workers said they have struggled to get equipment.

Follow Turkey Earthquake Live Updates

Deniz cried as he pointed to a destroyed building in which his mother and father were stuck, awaiting emergency workers. “We’re devastated, we’re devastated. My God!” he said. “They’re calling out. They’re saying, ‘Save us,’ but we can’t save them. How are we going to save them? There has been nobody since the morning.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In this Bengal district, solid, plastic waste management now a people’s m...
In this Bengal district, solid, plastic waste management now a people’s m...
Delhi Confidential | GOAT & the gift: PM Narendra Modi gets a Lionel ...
Delhi Confidential | GOAT & the gift: PM Narendra Modi gets a Lionel ...
India looks at options to pay defence dues to Russia: stake sale, bonds, ...
India looks at options to pay defence dues to Russia: stake sale, bonds, ...
Interview with Revenue Secretary | ‘Measures for widening tax base ...
Interview with Revenue Secretary | ‘Measures for widening tax base ...

Rescue workers have struggled to cope with the scale of destruction across southern Turkey and northwest Syria, with the total death toll rising above 5,000 on Tuesday morning.

Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) has said 13,740 search and rescue personnel have been deployed to the quake region, but the level of damage is huge with nearly 6,000 buildings destroyed in southern Turkey.

In Hatay alone, more than 1,200 buildings have been destroyed, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

Advertisement
Cennet Sucu is rescued from the rubble of collapsed hospital, following an earthquake in Iskenderun, Turkey. (Reuters)

Rescue teams in the province complained about a lack of equipment, while people on the road stopped cars and asked for any tools to help remove the rubble.

The government declared a “level 4 alarm” after the quake struck, calling for international assistance, but has not declared a state of emergency that would lead to mass mobilisation of the military.

In Hatay’s provincial capital of Antakya, where 10-storey buildings had crumbled on to the streets, Reuters journalists saw rescue work being carried out at one of the dozens of mounds of rubble.

Advertisement
People search for survivors under the rubble following an earthquake in Diyarbakir, Turkey. (Reuters)

“There are no emergency workers, no soldiers. Nobody. This is a neglected place,” said one man, who had travelled to Hatay from Ankara after managing to pull out a woman from the wreckage of a building on his own. “This is a human life. What can you do when you hear a sound of life?” said the man, who declined to be named, as the woman received medical attention in a car.

The southern province of Hatay hosts more than 400,000 Syrians, mostly refugees from the country’s nearly 12-year civil war, according to the Turkish Interior Ministry.

First published on: 07-02-2023 at 16:25 IST
Next Story

Domino effect: US school topples over 7,000 boxes of cereal in Guinness World Record attempt

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close