scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, November 04, 2021
MUST READ

Turkey to start booster shots for Pfizer COVID vaccine recipients, says health minister

Turkey has already administered a third dose to more than 11.2 million people who received two doses of the vaccine developed by China's Sinovac.

By: Reuters | Ankara |
November 4, 2021 5:21:19 pm
A syringe and vial are seen in front of a displayed Pfizer logo. (Reuters)

Turkey will begin administering boosters to people who have received two shots of the Pfizer Inc/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Wednesday.

Turkey has already administered a third dose to more than 11.2 million people who received two doses of the vaccine developed by China’s Sinovac, whose efficacy rate officials believe falls faster.

In a statement after meeting with his science council, Koca said the booster shots for Pfizer/BioNTech recipients would begin on Thursday with the elderly, those with chronic illnesses, health workers and those in other high-risk jobs.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

He said 59% of the population had so far received two vaccines doses, adding: “That rate needs to get over 70% to achieve herd immunity.”

Turkey’s daily infection numbers have hovered around 30,000 since mid-September, while the daily death toll, which peaked at 290 in September, remains above 200.

The government has attributed the high infections and death tolls to a low level of vaccinations.

On Wednesday, Turkey logged 29,764 new cases and 246 deaths, according to Health Ministry data.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 04: Latest News

Advertisement