Turkey, Syria earthquake top news today: Erdogan concedes ‘shortcomings’; India sends 6th batch of aid

More than three days after the catastrophic earthquake and series of aftershocks in Turkey and Syria, the death toll has risen to more than 15,000 as rescue efforts continue. At least 12,391 people have died in Turkey, while at least 2,992 have been killed in Syria, according to data released by the two countries.

Visiting the disaster zone on Wednesday, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said that operations were now working normally and promised no one would be left homeless. Facing widespread criticism for his government’s response to the crisis, Erdogan conceded “shortcomings”.

In Syria, meanwhile, the country’s ambassador to the United Nations admitted the government had a “lack of capabilities and lack of equipment,” blaming more than a decade of civil war in his country and Western sanctions, Reuters reported.

India’s 6th ‘Operation Dost’ flight reaches Turkey

The sixth plane from India carrying rescue personnel, essentials and medical equipment for earthquake relief efforts has reached Turkey, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday.

“The sixth #OperationDost flight reaches Turkiye. More search and rescue teams, dog squads, essential search & access equipment, medicines and medical equipment ready for deployment in the relief efforts,” Jaishankar tweeted.

India has been providing assistance to Turkey under ‘Operation Dost’. Turkey’s Ambassador to India Virat Sunel described it as a “very important operation” that demonstrated the friendship between the two nations.

Twitter access restored in Turkey

Access to Twitter was restored in Turkey on Thursday, the Netblocks internet observatory confirmed. Following the earthquake, access to Twitter was restricted, sparking widespread protests.

“The restoration comes after authorities held meeting with Twitter to ‘remind Twitter of its obligations on content takedowns and disinformation’,” Netblocks said.

After the earthquake, Twitter owner Elon Musk had said that Turkey indicated it would restore access at the earliest.

A destroyed building in Antakya, southern Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. (AP Photo) A destroyed building in Antakya, southern Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. (AP Photo)

Taiwan president to donate a month’s salary for Turkey relief efforts

Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-Wen and Vice President William Lai on Thursday announced that they would donate a month’s salary towards relief efforts, according to Reuters. Tsai and Lai said they “hope to do their part to help Turkey rebuild its homeland as soon as possible”.

Tsai had visited the Turkish embassy in Taipei on Thursday, where he signed a book of condolence and wrote: “My heart goes with our Turkish friends. Taiwan stands with Türkiye!”, according to her office.

People warm up with fire in front of destroyed buildings in Antakya, southern Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. (AP) People warm up with fire in front of destroyed buildings in Antakya, southern Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. (AP)

Erdogan acknowledges ‘shortcomings’ in earthquake response

Days after the earthquake, Erdogan acknowledged “shortcomings” in his country’s response to the earthquake. During a visit to the especially hard-hit Hatay province, he vowed not to leave any citizen “uncared for”.

He added that “dishonorable people” were spreading “lies and slander” about the government’s actions.

Many Turks have criticised the government’s response to the calamity, alleging that emergency rescue teams arrived too late.

Turkish bourse shuts for 5 days, cancels trades after earthquake

Istanbul’s stock exchange operator has suspended trading until February 15 and cancelled all of Wednesday’s trades.

Turkey’s Borsa Istanbul suspended trading on its equity and derivatives markets within minutes of opening after market-wide circuit breakers stopped the slide in the main index at 7 per cent, Reuters reported.

UN aid deliveries to Syria may resume today

The delivery of UN humanitarian aid to Syria via Turkey may resume on Thursday after the long-running operation was halted due to the devastating earthquake.

For several years the United Nations has been delivering aid to some 4 million people in Syria via a bordered crossing from Turkey. “We are hoping that tomorrow we will be able to deliver something across the border,” UN regional humanitarian coordinator for the Syria crisis, Muhannad Hadi said.

