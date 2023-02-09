scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 09, 2023
Turkey, Syria Earthquake Live Updates: Death toll crosses 12,000; anger mounts over slow rescue efforts

Twitter was restricted in Turkey on Wednesday just as the public had come to "rely on the service" in the aftermath of the disaster, the Netblocks internet observatory said.

By: Express Web Desk
February 9, 2023 08:02 IST
Emergency workers and medics rescue a woman out of the debris of a collapsed building in Elbistan, Kahramanmaras, in southern Turkey, Feb. 7, 2023. (AP)

President Tayyip Erdogan Wednesday admitted there were problems with his government’s initial response to a devastating earthquake in southern Turkey, amid anger from those left destitute and frustrated over the slow arrival of rescue teams. The death toll in Turkey and Syria has crossed 12,000. Thousands more are injured.

Turkish officials say some 13.5 million people were affected in an area spanning roughly 450 km from Adana in the west to Diyarbakir in the east. In Syria, people were killed as far south as Hama, 250 km from the epicentre. Some who died in Turkey were refugees from Syria’s war.

Twitter was restricted in Turkey on Wednesday just as the public had come to “rely on the service” in the aftermath of the disaster, the Netblocks internet observatory said. Twitter Chief Executive Elon Musk later said in a tweet that the company had been informed by the government of Turkey that full access to the social media platform would be re-enabled “shortly”.

08:02 (IST)09 Feb 2023
Watch: Turkish First Lady visits infant survivors

Turkish First Lady Emine Erdoğan visited the infants who survived at an Ankara hospital.

07:54 (IST)09 Feb 2023
How long can people survive in the rubble of an earthquake?

Up to a week or more, experts say, but it depends on their injuries, how they are trapped and weather conditions. 

Search teams from around the world have joined local emergency personnel in Turkey and Syria to look for victims from this week's devastating earthquake that has killed thousands. Most rescues occur in the first 24 hours after a disaster. After that, survival chances drop as each day passes, experts say. Many victims are badly injured or buried by falling stones or other debris. Access to water and air to breathe are crucial factors, along with weather. Wintry conditions in Syria and Turkey have hampered rescue efforts and temperatures have dipped well below freezing.

“Typically, it is rare to find survivors after the fifth to seventh days, and most search and rescue teams will consider stopping by then,'' said Dr. Jarone Lee, an emergency and disaster medicine expert at Massachusetts General Hospital. “But, there are many stories of people surviving well past the seven-day mark. Unfortunately, these are usually rare and extraordinary cases.'' 

People with traumatic injuries, including crush injuries and limb amputations, face the most critical survival window, said Dr. George Chiampas, an emergency medicine specialist at Northwestern University’s Feinberg medical school. “If you don’t pull them out in one hour, in that golden hour, there’s really a very low chance of survival,’’ he said.Those with other illnesses, whose health depends on medications, also face grim chances, Chiampas said.

Age, physical and mental condition are all critical.“You see a lot of different scenarios where we’ve had some some really miraculous saves and people have survived under horrible conditions.," said Dr. Christopher Colwell, an emergency medicine specialists at the University of California, San Francisco. "They tend to be younger people and and have been fortunate enough to find either a pocket in the rubble or some way to access needed elements like air and water.'' 

After the 2011 Japan earthquake and tsunami, a teenager and his 80-year-old grandmother were found alive after nine days trapped in their flattened home. The year before, a 16-year-old Haitian girl was rescued from earthquake rubble in Port-Au-Prince after 15 days.Mental state can also affect survival. People trapped next to bodies, who have no contact with other survivors or rescuers, may give up hope, Chiampas noted.“If you have someone who is alive, you’re leaning on each other to keep fighting,’’ he said. (AP)

07:42 (IST)09 Feb 2023
Erdogan faces crescendo of criticism over quake response

Criticism of Turkey’s earthquake response mounted on Wednesday, with the political opposition and people in the disaster zone accusing the government of a tardy and inadequate relief effort.

The anger grew louder as President Tayyip Erdogan, facing a tight election in three months' time, visited the afflicted area for the first time and acknowledged some problems with the initial response. 

“Where is the state? Where have they been for two days? We are begging them. Let us do it, we can get them out,” said Sabiha Alinak, near a snow-covered collapsed building where her young relatives were trapped in the city of Malatya. (Read more)

07:37 (IST)09 Feb 2023
Musk says Twitter access in Turkey will be re-enabled shortly

Twitter CEO Elon Musk Wednesday in a tweet said Twitter has been informed by the Turkish government that access will be re-enabled shortly.

Twitter has been restricted in Turkey on Wednesday, the Netblocks internet observatory said, two days after a major earthquake that has killed more than 11,500 people in southern Turkey and northern Syria. (Reuters)

What role India has played to help natural disaster-hit countries in the past?

In a bid to provide relief to the quake-hit Turkey, India is sending an Army medical team, National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) personnel, and medical supplies. The West Asian nation was struck by a series of massive earthquakes on Monday (February 6) killing over 5,000 people and injuring thousands.

According to the Indian Army, the mobilisation of the field unit took place just hours after the announcement of the disaster relief response to Turkey.

“The medical team comprises critical care specialist teams to include orthopaedic surgical Team, general surgical specialist team, medical specialist teams apart from other medical teams,” the Army said in a statement.

Sending aid to Turkey is yet another instance of India quickly coming in support of a country hit by a natural disaster. In the last 15 years, India has carried out several disaster relief operations and emerged as a leading actor during such emergencies, especially in its neighbourhood. (Read more)

First published on: 09-02-2023 at 07:31 IST
