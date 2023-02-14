Turkey, Syria Earthquake News Live Updates: Syria’s Prez Assad to allow UN aid deliveries to rebel-held northwest; death toll crosses 37,000

People sit next to a destroyed house as they wait for the bodies of friends and family members to be pulled from the rubble after an earthquake in Antakya, southeastern Turkey, on February 13, 2023. (AP Photo)

Turkey, Syria Earthquake News Live Updates, February 14, 2023: Syrian President Bashar al-Assad Monday agreed to allow U.N. aid deliveries to opposition-held northwest Syria through two new border crossings from Turkey for three months, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said, according to a report by news agency Reuters. Assad agreed to open the crossings of Bab Al-Salam and Al Ra’ee, Guterres shared in a statement after UN aid chief Martin Griffiths met with the Syrian president in Damascus on Monday. “Opening these crossing points – along with facilitating humanitarian access, accelerating visa approvals and easing travel between hubs – will allow more aid to go in, faster,” he added.

Meanwhile, the desperate search for earthquake survivors in Turkey and Syria entered its final hours Monday as rescuers using sniffer dogs and thermal cameras surveyed pulverized apartment blocks for any sign of life a week after the disaster. Rescuers in Turkey pulled a handful of people alive from collapsed buildings. A 13-year-old boy was pulled out alive after he spent 182 hours under the rubble of a collapsed building in Turkey’s southern Hatay province. In the shattered Syrian city of Aleppo, Griffiths had said that the rescue phase was “coming to a close”, with focus shifting to shelter, food and schooling.

Also Read | As hopes fade for quake survivors, people try to salvage what they can

Turkey’s death toll has exceeded 31,000, and according to the health minister, more than 19,000 survivors are being treated in hospitals. Deaths in Syria have risen beyond 5,700, Reuters reported. However, there still exists glimmers of hope among survivors. In the city of Kahramanmaras, rescuers said they were able to contact a grandmother, mother and baby who were trapped in a room in the remains of a three-storey building. Rescuers were digging tunnels to reach them and a human chain had been formed to carry out the rubble in buckets.