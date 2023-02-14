scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
Turkey, Syria Earthquake News Live Updates: Syria’s Prez Assad to allow UN aid deliveries to rebel-held northwest; death toll crosses 37,000

Turkey, Syria Earthquake News Live Updates Today: The death toll in Turkey presently stands at 31,643, more than 5,700 have lost their lives in Syria. According to Reuters, at least eight people were rescued on Monday.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | February 14, 2023 09:38 IST
Syria turkey rescuePeople sit next to a destroyed house as they wait for the bodies of friends and family members to be pulled from the rubble after an earthquake in Antakya, southeastern Turkey, on February 13, 2023. (AP Photo)

Turkey, Syria Earthquake News Live Updates, February 14, 2023: Syrian President Bashar al-Assad Monday agreed to allow U.N. aid deliveries to opposition-held northwest Syria through two new border crossings from Turkey for three months, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said, according to a report by news agency Reuters. Assad agreed to open the crossings of Bab Al-Salam and Al Ra’ee, Guterres shared in a statement after UN aid chief Martin Griffiths met with the Syrian president in Damascus on Monday. “Opening these crossing points – along with facilitating humanitarian access, accelerating visa approvals and easing travel between hubs – will allow more aid to go in, faster,” he added.

Meanwhile, the desperate search for earthquake survivors in Turkey and Syria entered its final hours Monday as rescuers using sniffer dogs and thermal cameras surveyed pulverized apartment blocks for any sign of life a week after the disaster. Rescuers in Turkey pulled a handful of people alive from collapsed buildings. A 13-year-old boy was pulled out alive after he spent 182 hours under the rubble of a collapsed building in Turkey’s southern Hatay province. In the shattered Syrian city of Aleppo, Griffiths had said that the rescue phase was “coming to a close”, with focus shifting to shelter, food and schooling.

Turkey’s death toll has exceeded 31,000, and according to the health minister, more than 19,000 survivors are being treated in hospitals. Deaths in Syria have risen beyond 5,700, Reuters reported. However, there still exists glimmers of hope among survivors. In the city of Kahramanmaras, rescuers said they were able to contact a grandmother, mother and baby who were trapped in a room in the remains of a three-storey building. Rescuers were digging tunnels to reach them and a human chain had been formed to carry out the rubble in buckets.

Live Blog

Turkey, Syria Earthquake News Live Updates: 80 hours after Turkey quake, how NDRF found 6-year-old — with Julie’s help; Syria's Prez Assad to allow UN aid deliveries to rebel-held northwest; death toll crosses 37,000 and more. Follow this space for the latest updates on the deadly earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria last week

09:31 (IST)14 Feb 2023
Search for earthquake survivors enters final hours in Turkey

The desperate search for earthquake survivors in Turkey and Syria entered its final hours Monday as rescuers using sniffer dogs and thermal cameras surveyed pulverized apartment blocks for any sign of life a week after the disaster.

Rescuers in Turkey have managed to pull a handful of people alive from collapsed buildings in the past few days. A 13-year-old boy was pulled out alive after he spent 182 hours under the rubble of a collapsed building in Turkey’s southern Hatay province.

In the shattered Syrian city of Aleppo, Griffiths had said that the rescue phase was “coming to a close”, with focus shifting to shelter, food and schooling. Stories of such rescues have flooded the airwaves in recent days. But tens of thousands of dead have been found during the same period, and experts say the window for rescues has nearly closed, given the length of time that has passed, temperatures that have fallen to minus 6 degrees Celsius (21 degrees Fahrenheit) and the severity of the building collapses.

The 7.8 magnitude earthquake and its aftershocks struck southeastern Turkey and northern Syria on Feb. 6. Read more here.

09:28 (IST)14 Feb 2023
Syria’s Prez Assad agrees to allow UN aid deliveries to rebel-held northwest

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad Monday agreed to allow U.N. aid deliveries to opposition-held northwest Syria through two new border crossings from Turkey for three months, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said, according to a report by news agency Reuters.

Assad agreed to open the crossings of Bab Al-Salam and Al Ra’ee, Guterres shared in a statement after UN aid chief Martin Griffiths met with the Syrian president in Damascus on Monday.

“Opening these crossing points – along with facilitating humanitarian access, accelerating visa approvals and easing travel between hubs – will allow more aid to go in, faster,” he added. 

09:27 (IST)14 Feb 2023
Good morning!

Follow this space for the latest updates from earthquake-hit Turkey and Syria.

'A crane, for God’s sake': Inside the struggles of Turkey’s earthquake response

Turkey Syria earthquake rescue Cranes remove debris from demolished buildings following the deadly earthquake in Maras, Turkey, February 11, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS)

Kevser said she could hear her two sons trapped beneath the rubble of their collapsed apartment building in the Turkish city of Antakya but for two days she was unable to find an emergency response leader to order their rescue.

“Everyone’s saying they’re not in charge. We can’t find who’s in charge,” she said on Tuesday last week, standing on a downtown street where at least a dozen other buildings had collapsed. “I’ve been begging and begging for just one crane to lift the concrete.”

“Time’s running out. A crane, for God’s sake.” Read here.

What the earthquake destroyed in the heart of one Turkish city

Turkey earthquake Residents by a collapsed building in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, near the quake’s epicenter. (Emin Ozmen/The New York Times)

Collapsed apartment buildings, rubble strewed across streets, families sheltered in tents in a soccer stadium: Initial imagery shows widespread destruction in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, a city of about 400,000 located between the epicenter of the devastating magnitude 7.8 earthquake last week and the unusually strong aftershock that struck hours later.

Using satellite imagery, The New York Times identified nearly 200 buildings in central Kahramanmaras, also known as Marash, that showed clear signs of destruction. The damage in Marash is just a sliver of the wreckage seen across southern Turkey and northwestern Syria. Read here.

First published on: 14-02-2023 at 08:52 IST
