Turkey, Syria Earthquake News Live Updates: Survivors still being found as death toll tops 28,000

Turkey, Syria Earthquake News Live Updates: The death toll across Turkey and Syria following the earthquakes on February 6 reached 28,192 on Saturday (local time), news agency AP reported. According to Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay, the death toll in the country climbed to 24,617. In Syria, the total number of confirmed deaths stands at 3,575, including 2,167 in rebel-held areas in the northwest, said the White Helmets civil defence group.
Meanwhile, Germany will grant three-month visas to Turkish and Syrian earthquake victims with family in the country, the interior minister said on Saturday. “This is emergency aid. We want to allow Turkish or Syrian families in Germany to bring their close relatives from the disaster area to their homes without bureaucracy” German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser told the daily newspaper Bild. She said those eligible can have “regular visas, issued quickly and valid for three months”.
A rescue team Saturday recovered the body of an Indian man from rubble in Turkey’s Malatya, the Indian embassy in Turkey said. The victim, Vijay Kumar, a 36-year-old plant engineer from Uttarakhand went missing in Turkey in the aftermath of the massive earthquake that struck the country and Syria. He went there on a month-long office trip and was scheduled to return later this month, his family members based in Dehradun said on Thursday.
Volunteers struggling to find ever fewer survivors in the quake-hit Turkish city of Antakya said on Saturday ransacking and hygiene problems were adding to their daunting task.
One resident, searching for a colleague buried in a collapsed building, said he witnessed looting in the first days after Monday’s quake before leaving the city for a village.
“People were smashing the windows and fences of shops and cars,” said Mehmet Bok, 26, now back in Antakya and searching for a work colleague in a collapsed building. (Read More)
The family of Vijay Kumar, who died in the earthquake in Turkey, is in shock. A resident of Kotdwar in Uttarakhand, Vijay Kumar was on a business trip to Turkey when the earthquake struck. His mortal remains were found and identified among the debris of a hotel in Malatya. He left Kotdwar on January 23.
Kumar's family members were in deep shock as they came to know of the tragic news. They cried inconsolably. Neighbours and relatives came to Kumar's residence to express their condolences.
Vijay Kumar is survived by his mother, wife, and six-year-old child. He had lost his father about one-and a half months back. The Indian Embassy in Turkey informed on Saturday that mortal remains of Kumar have been found. (ANI)
The Indian Army has set up a field hospital in the Hatay region of Iskenderun in earthquake-hit Turkey to help victims, as part of the ongoing 'Operation Dost'. The Army has been providing medical aid and relief material to the people in a school building where the 60 Para Field hospital has been set up.
Lieutenant Colonel Adarsh, second-in-command, 60 Para Field Hospital, said that their team consists of 96 persons and has orthopaedic specialists, surgeons, and maxillofacial surgeons to take care of multi-trauma cases that are expected in such a disaster. He said that they have performed 10 surgeries, including the amputation of a patient who had recovered from the rubble. (ANI)
Turkey and Armenia opened their border gate for the first time in 30 years for the passage of humanitarian aid for the victims affected by the devastating earthquakes that hit the former, Anadolu Agency reported.
Taking to Twitter, Turkey's special representative for normalization talks with Armenia, Serdar Kilic said that the Armenia delegation with five trucks overloaded with 100 tonnes of food, medicine and drinking water passed through the Alican border gate.
Relations between Turkey and Armenia have been strained for decades and the land border between the two neighbours has been closed since 1993, in the wake of clashes between Armenians and ethnically Turkic Azerbaijan, Al Jazeera reported.
Since the 1990s, the relationship between the two countries is primarily at odds as over 1.5 million people in Armenia says were killed in 1915 by the Ottoman Empire, the predecessor to modern Turkey. Armenia says this constitutes genocide.
The seventh Operation Dost flight reached earthquake-hit Syria on Sunday with over 23 tons of relief material which was received by Deputy Minister of Local Administration & Environment Moutaz Douaji at Damascus airport.
The seventh Operation Dost flight on Saturday departed for earthquake-hit Syria and Turkey. The Indian Air Force C17 carrying relief material, medical aid, emergency and critical care medicines, medical equipment and consumables took off from Hindon Airbase in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.
The IAF aircraft with relief materials, medical aid, and emergency and critical care medicines will first land in Syria and unload materials and then head to Turkey. EAM S Jaishankar also took to his Twitter handle to talk about the flight departing from Ghaziabad. (ANI)