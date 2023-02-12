Turkey, Syria Earthquake News Live Updates: Survivors still being found as death toll tops 28,000

Turkey, Syria Earthquake News Live Updates: The death toll across Turkey and Syria following the earthquakes on February 6 reached 28,192 on Saturday (local time), news agency AP reported. According to Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay, the death toll in the country climbed to 24,617. In Syria, the total number of confirmed deaths stands at 3,575, including 2,167 in rebel-held areas in the northwest, said the White Helmets civil defence group.

Meanwhile, Germany will grant three-month visas to Turkish and Syrian earthquake victims with family in the country, the interior minister said on Saturday. “This is emergency aid. We want to allow Turkish or Syrian families in Germany to bring their close relatives from the disaster area to their homes without bureaucracy” German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser told the daily newspaper Bild. She said those eligible can have “regular visas, issued quickly and valid for three months”.

A rescue team Saturday recovered the body of an Indian man from rubble in Turkey’s Malatya, the Indian embassy in Turkey said. The victim, Vijay Kumar, a 36-year-old plant engineer from Uttarakhand went missing in Turkey in the aftermath of the massive earthquake that struck the country and Syria. He went there on a month-long office trip and was scheduled to return later this month, his family members based in Dehradun said on Thursday.