14-year-old student guns down 9 at Turkey school in second shooting in two days

Turkish security forces and emergency staff stand in the courtyard of the school where the student opened fire, in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, on Wednesday (Photo: IHA via AP)

A teenage student opened fire inside a school in Turkey’s Kahramanmaras on Wednesday, killing nine people and injuring 13 others, marking one of the deadliest school shootings in the country in recent years and the second in two days.

A 14-year-old pupil carried out the attack, killing eight fellow students and one teacher before dying during the incident, Interior Minister Mustafa Ciftci said, according to Reuters. AFP reported the attacker was an eighth-grade student aged 13, with officials confirming the death toll and injury figures.

“We regret to report nine deaths and 13 wounded. Six of them are currently in intensive care, three of whom are in critical condition,” Ciftci said in a statement, according to AFP.