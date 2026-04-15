14-year-old student guns down 9 at Turkey school in second shooting in two days

A teenage student opened fire inside a school in Turkey’s Kahramanmaras on Wednesday, killing nine people and injuring 13 others, marking one of the deadliest school shootings in the country in recent years and the second in two days.
A 14-year-old pupil carried out the attack, killing eight fellow students and one teacher before dying during the incident, Interior Minister Mustafa Ciftci said, according to Reuters. AFP reported the attacker was an eighth-grade student aged 13, with officials confirming the death toll and injury figures.
“We regret to report nine deaths and 13 wounded. Six of them are currently in intensive care, three of whom are in critical condition,” Ciftci said in a statement, according to AFP.
Ciftci said the shooting was not linked to terrorism, describing it as “solely a personal attack carried out by one of our students”.
Kahramanmaras Governor Mukerrem Unluer said the student brought multiple firearms to school, believed to belong to his father, a former police officer. A Reuters report said the attacker carried five guns and seven magazines in his bag before entering two classrooms and opening fire indiscriminately.
While the suspect died during the incident, the cause of death wasn’t immediately clear.
Authorities detained the attacker’s father following the shooting, broadcaster NTV said.
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The attack came a day after another school shooting in Sanliurfa, where a former student opened fire and wounded at least 16 people before killing himself.
Following Wednesday’s shooting, Justice Minister Akin Gurlek said prosecutors had launched an immediate investigation. Interior and education officials also travelled to Kahramanmaras after the attack.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said those found negligent would be held accountable. Authorities also stepped up security around the school.
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