16 wounded in Turkey school shooting: 19-year-old former student opens fire before taking own life

Police moved in to apprehend the suspect, but he killed himself before he could be detained. (File Photo/Representational)

A 19-year-old former student opened fire at a high school in Turkey’s southeastern Sanliurfa province on Tuesday, injuring at least 16 people before taking his own life, news agency Reuters reported, citing governor of the province Hasan Sildak.

The attack took place in the Siverek district, where the assailant, armed with a shotgun, reportedly began shooting in the school yard before entering the building and continuing the assault.

The governor said the attacker fired indiscriminately, targeting anyone in his path. Security camera footage showed him shooting in corridors as students and staff fled in panic. A witness described scenes of chaos, with people screaming and running for safety as the gunman opened fire.