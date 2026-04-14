16 wounded in Turkey school shooting: 19-year-old former student opens fire before taking own life

A school shooting in Sanliurfa, Turkey, left 16 injured after a former student opened fire before killing himself.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readNew DelhiApr 14, 2026 07:33 PM IST
TurkeyPolice moved in to apprehend the suspect, but he killed himself before he could be detained. (File Photo/Representational)
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A 19-year-old former student opened fire at a high school in Turkey’s southeastern Sanliurfa province on Tuesday, injuring at least 16 people before taking his own life, news agency Reuters reported, citing governor of the province Hasan Sildak.

The attack took place in the Siverek district, where the assailant, armed with a shotgun, reportedly began shooting in the school yard before entering the building and continuing the assault.

The governor said the attacker fired indiscriminately, targeting anyone in his path. Security camera footage showed him shooting in corridors as students and staff fled in panic. A witness described scenes of chaos, with people screaming and running for safety as the gunman opened fire.

“He started shooting at ⁠anyone who came ⁠in front of him, and then with the students’ screams, the teachers’ screams, ⁠everyone ‌immediately scattered”, the witness told Reuters.

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Police moved in to apprehend the suspect, but he killed himself before he could be detained. The official said the suspect had no prior criminal record and that the school had previously been classified as safe.

Of those injured, 10 are students, four are teachers, one is a police officer, and another is a school canteen employee. The wounded were taken to nearby hospitals, with five later shifted to facilities in Sanliurfa city for further treatment. One teacher remains in serious condition, according to hospital authorities.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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