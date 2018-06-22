Follow Us:
Thursday, June 21, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • Turkey says 35 Kurd leaders killed in airstrikes in Iraq

Turkey says 35 Kurd leaders killed in airstrikes in Iraq

Qandil, near Iraq's border with Iran, is where the Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, maintains its headquarters.

By: AP | Ankara | Published: June 22, 2018 12:50:13 am
Turkey says 35 Kurd leaders killed in airstrikes in Iraq Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan claims the attacks are a big blow to the Kurds. (AP Photo/File)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has again asserted that Turkish jets have dealt a heavy blow on the outlawed Kurdish rebels’ leadership in Iraq, saying some 35 high-level militants were killed.

Addressing crowds during a campaign rally on Thursday, Erdogan said Turkish warplanes recently struck Iraq’s Qandil mountain while a group of 35 senior militants were holding a meeting. He did not provide details.

Qandil, near Iraq’s border with Iran, is where the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, maintains its headquarters.

Erdogan said: “We caught them during their leaders’ meeting. During this leaders’ meeting, we finished off 35 important names.”

In Iraq, a PKK spokesman, Serhet Varto, confirmed heavy Turkish airstrikes in the area but denied they had caused any casualties.

The claims could not be in verified independently.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now