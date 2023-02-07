Turkey-Syria earthquake: Rescue workers in ‘race against time’ to find survivors as toll touches 5,200

A day after two powerful earthquakes left a trail of destruction across a wide area of southern Turkey and neighbouring Syria, the full scale of the disaster became clearer on Tuesday, with rescue workers struggling to pull survivors out of the rubble of collapsed buildings amid harsh weather conditions.

More than 5,200 people were killed and thousands more wounded after the 7.8 magnitude earthquake, the deadlist since 1999, toppled thousands of buildings including hospitals, schools and apartment blocks. It was followed hours later by a second one almost as powerful as the first one.

According to a United Nations official, thousands of children may have been killed.

President Erdogan declares three-month state of emergency

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, earlier in the day, declared a state of emergency in 10 provinces devastated by two earthquakes.

More than 5,200 people were killed and thousands more wounded after the 7.8 magnitude earthquake, the deadlist since 1999, toppled thousands of buildings including hospitals, schools and apartment blocks. (AP) More than 5,200 people were killed and thousands more wounded after the 7.8 magnitude earthquake, the deadlist since 1999, toppled thousands of buildings including hospitals, schools and apartment blocks. (AP)

This will permit the government to bypass parliament in enacting new laws and to limit or suspend rights and freedoms. He also stated that the government will open up hotels in the tourism hub of Antalya to temporarily house people impacted by the quakes.

Erdogan faces a national election in three months’ time.

Harsh weather conditions add to woes of rescuers

A severe cold condition has hampered rescue and relief efforts and made the plight of the homeless even more miserable.

According to Reuters, some areas were without fuel and electricity. Across the region, rescuers toiled night and day as people waited in anguish by mounds of rubble clinging to the hope that friends, relatives and neighbours might be found alive.

Advertisement

In Geneva, World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, “It’s now a race against time.” (AP) In Geneva, World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, “It’s now a race against time.” (AP)

Aid officials voiced concern about the situation in Syria, already afflicted by a humanitarian crisis after nearly 12 years of civil war.

On Monday, President Erdogan had said bitter weather was making search and rescue efforts arduous. “Everyone is putting their heart and soul into efforts although winter season, cold weather and the earthquake happening during the night makes things more difficult,” he said.

According to a United Nations official, it was feared thousands of children may have been killed. (AP) According to a United Nations official, it was feared thousands of children may have been killed. (AP)

In Geneva, World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, “It’s now a race against time.”

Advertisement

“Every minute, every hour that passes, the chances of finding survivors alive diminishes,” WHO chief added.

Dire state of affairs in Syria

According to UNICEF spokesperson James Elder, Syrian refugees in northwest Syria and in Turkey were among the most vulnerable people affected.

In the Syrian city of Hama, Abdallah al Dahan said funerals for several families were taking place on Tuesday. “It’s a terrifying scene in every sense,” said Dahan told Reuters. “In my whole life I haven’t seen anything like this, despite everything that has happened to us.”

According to UNICEF spokesperson James Elder, Syrian refugees in northwest Syria and in Turkey were among the most vulnerable people affected. (AP) According to UNICEF spokesperson James Elder, Syrian refugees in northwest Syria and in Turkey were among the most vulnerable people affected. (AP)

Mosques opened their doors to families whose homes were damaged.

Syrian state news agency SANA said at least 812 people were killed and 1,449 people injured in the government-held provinces of Aleppo, Latakia, Hama, Idlib and Tartous. At least 900 people were killed in Syria’s opposition-held northwest and 2,300 injured with the toll expected to “rise dramatically”, the White Helmets rescue team said.

Advertisement

India dispatches rescue team, relief materials to Turkey

India sent relief materials, a mobile hospital and specialised search and rescue teams in two C-17 Globemaster military transport aircraft to help the country in the wake of the devastating earthquake.

Two more flights are expected to carry more relief items, including medical supplies, soon to Turkey while another one is set to be sent to Syria which was also hit by the earthquake, news agency PTI reported.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said India had gone through several natural calamities like earthquakes and would do everything possible to help Turkey and Syria.

Aid from other countries

Advertisement

Several countries including Greece, Germany, Britain, Japan, Mexico and France have reached out to Turkey and Syria, offering assistance. At least 13 member countries of the European Union have offered assistance. The United States is coordinating immediate assistance to NATO-member Turkey, including teams to support search and rescue efforts.

In a rare gesture, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has approved a request for humanitarian aid for Syria. Israel and Syria do not have diplomatic relations and the two countries have fought several wars.

(Inputs from Reuters, PTI)