scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 06, 2023
Advertisement
Live now

Turkey Earthquake Live Updates: Death toll from strong 7.8-magnitude quake that hit Turkey, Syria crosses 200

Turkey Earthquake Live Updates: The US Geological Survey said the quake was centred about 33 kilometres (20 miles) from Gaziantep, a major city and provincial capital of Turkey.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | February 6, 2023 11:26 IST
People gather around a collapsed building in Pazarcik, in Kahramanmaras province, southern Turkey, February 6, 2023. (Depo Photos via AP)

Turkey Earthquake Live Updates: A major earthquake of magnitude 7.8 killed as many as 76 people in seven Turkish provinces on Monday and was felt in Cyprus, Lebanon and Syria, collapsing dozens of buildings and triggering a search for survivors under the rubble in snowy streets. Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management agency said 440 people were injured. Meanwhile, the death toll in government-held areas of Syria climbed to 111, according to Syrian state media citing the Health Ministry. In addition, at least 334 people were injured in Syria. Earlier, 20 people were reported killed in rebel-held areas of Syria. This raises the overall death toll to 207 in Turkey and Syria.

The quake, felt as far away as Cairo, was centred north of the city of Gaziantep about 90 kilometres (60 miles) from the Syrian border. Along with several cities, the area is home to home to millions of Syrian refugees who fled their country’s long-running civil war. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Twitter that “search and rescue teams were immediately dispatched” to the areas hit by the quake. “We hope that we will get through this disaster together as soon as possible and with the least damage,” he wrote.

There were at least 6 aftershocks, and Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu urged people not to enter damaged buildings due to the risks. “Our priority is to bring out people trapped under ruined buildings and to transfer them to hospitals,” he said. Syria’s state media reported that some buildings collapsed in the northern city of Aleppo and the central city of Hama. In Damascus, buildings shook and many people went down to the streets in fear. The quake jolted residents in Lebanon from their beds, shaking buildings for about 40 seconds. Meanwhile, Syrian civil defence operating in rebel-held areas said on Monday that a powerful earthquake that struck Turkey and northern Syria had left “tens of victims and people stuck under rubble” of collapsed buildings in the country’s north-west, Reuters reported.

Live Blog

Turkey Earthquake Live Updates: Powerful 7.8 quake knocks down buildings in Turkey, Syria; “We hope that we will get through this disaster together as soon as possible and with the least damage,” tweets Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Follow this space for the latest news updates.

10:58 (IST)06 Feb 2023
Watch | 7.8 magnitude earthquake rattles Turkey

10:47 (IST)06 Feb 2023
Powerful quake kills at least 195 people in Turkey, Syria

Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management agency says the 7.8 magnitude earthquake killed at least 76 people in seven Turkish provinces. The agency said 440 people were injured.

Meanwhile, the death toll in government-held areas of Syria from Monday's quake climbed to 99, according to Syrian state media citing the Health Ministry. In addition, at least 334 people were injured in Syria. Earlier, 20 people were reported killed in rebel-held areas of Syria. This raises the overall death toll to 195 in Turkey and Syria. (AP)

10:32 (IST)06 Feb 2023
76 killed, 440 injured in Turkey: Report

At least 76 people have been killed and 440 injured in Turkey in the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit it early on Monday morning, news agency Reuters reported quoting the nation's Disaster agency.

10:13 (IST)06 Feb 2023
Forty-two dead, more than 200 injured in Syria's Aleppo, Hama and Latakia: SANA

Forty-two people were killed and more than 200 injured in Syria's Aleppo, Hama and Latakia regions, after an earthquake shook the country's north and west and southern Turkey, Syria's state news agency (SANA) reported on Monday. (Reuters)

10:11 (IST)06 Feb 2023
Watch | Strong earthquake hits southern Turkey near Syrian border

10:09 (IST)06 Feb 2023
Watch: Buildings collapse as strong 7.8-magnitude earthquake hits Turkey, Syria

Numerous videos shared on social media showed rubbles of collapsed buildings from cities in Turkey, as people tried to rescue the trapped survivors. According to the US Geological Survey said the quake was centred about 33 kilometres (20 miles) from Gaziantep, a major city and provincial capital. It was centred 18 kilometres (11 miles) deep, and a strong 6.7 aftershock rumbled about 10 minutes later. Tap to watch more videos

10:06 (IST)06 Feb 2023
Powerful 7.8 quake knocks down buildings in Turkey, Syria

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit southeast Turkey and Syria early Monday, toppling buildings and sending panicked residents pouring outside on a cold winter night. At least 100 were killed, and the toll was expected to rise.

Rescue workers and residents frantically searched for survivors under the rubble of crushed buildings in multiple cities on both sides of the border. In one quake-struck Turkish city, dozens pulled away chunks of concrete and twisted metal. People on the street shouted up to others inside a partially toppled apartment building, leaning dangerously.

The quake, felt as far away as Cairo, was centred north of the city of Gaziantep in an area about 90 kilometres (60 miles) from the Syrian border. On the Syrian side of the border, the quake smashed opposition-held regions that are packed with some 4 million Syrians displaced from other parts of the country by the long civil war. (AP)

People try to reach trapped residents in a collapsed building in Diyarbakir, southeastern Turkey, February 6, 2023. (AP)

Syria's Civil Defence says victims stuck under rubble after Turkey earthquake

Syrian civil defence operating in rebel-held areas said on Monday that a powerful earthquake that struck Turkey and northern Syria had left "tens of victims and people stuck under rubble" of collapsed buildings in the country's north-west. The civil defence, known as the White Helmets, said in a post on Twitter that the volunteer group was working to rescue survivors.

People try to reach trapped residents in a collapsed building in Pazarcik, in Kahramanmaras province, southern Turkey, February 6, 2023. (Depo Photos via AP)

130 buildings tumbled down in Turkey’s Malatya province, says Governor Hulusi Sahin

At least 130 buildings tumbled down in Turkey’s Malatya province, Governor Hulusi Sahin said. In northwest Syria, the opposition’s Syrian Civil Defense described the situation in the rebel-held region as “disastrous” adding that entire buildings have collapsed and people are trapped under the rubble. The civil defense urged people to evacuate buildings to gather in open areas. Emergency rooms were full of injured, said Rass.

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake shook central Turkey early Monday and was followed by a strong aftershock (AP Graphics)

Quake centred about 90 km from Syrian border

The quake, felt as far away as Cairo, was centred north of the city of Gaziantep about 90 kilometres (60 miles) from the Syrian border. Along with several cities, the area is home to home to millions of Syrian refugees who fled their country’s long-running civil war. Turkey, which borders Syria to the north, hosts the largest number of Syrian refugees in the world. On the Syrian side of the border, the quake smashed opposition-held regions that are packed with several million displaced Syrians with a decrepit health care system after years of war.

  • news-guard-logo
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • news-guard-logo-with-title
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-02-2023 at 09:59 IST
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
close