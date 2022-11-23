scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022

Magnitude 5.9 quake hits northwest Turkey, causing panic

There was no immediate report of casualty or damage but authorities were still assessing possible destruction.

An earthquake with a magnitude 5.9 has hit a town in northwest Turkey on Wednesday.

An earthquake with a magnitude 5.9 has hit a town in northwest Turkey Wednesday, Turkey’s government-run Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency said.

The earthquake was centred in the town of Golkaya, in Duzce province, some 200 km east of Istanbul. It was felt in Istanbul and in the capital Ankara.

The quake sent people rushing out of buildings and cut power in the area, Duzce’s mayor Faruk Ozlu told private NTV television.

Ozlu said there was no immediate report of casualty or damage but authorities were still assessing possible destruction.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
At COP27, one hit and many missesPremium
At COP27, one hit and many misses
Can’t be bought over: Jignesh’s message in his poll pitchPremium
Can’t be bought over: Jignesh’s message in his poll pitch
After dry phase, ISRO back with a bang, eyes commercial market tooPremium
After dry phase, ISRO back with a bang, eyes commercial market too
Shahrukh Alam writes: A solution to the problem of judicial pendency, pos...Premium
Shahrukh Alam writes: A solution to the problem of judicial pendency, pos...

Turkey sits on top of major fault lines and is frequently shaken by earthquakes. Duzce was hit by a powerful earthquake in 1999, which killed some 800 people.

First published on: 23-11-2022 at 08:44:49 am
Next Story

TV meteorologist, pilot die in news helicopter crash in North Carolina

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 23: Latest News
Advertisement
X