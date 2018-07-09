Turkey derailment: At least ten killed, 73 wounded as train destined to Istanbul derails after heavy rain and landslide

At least 10 people were killed and more than 70 injured Sunday when multiple cars of a train derailed in western Turkey, a Turkish official said. (Photo: AP) At least 10 people were killed and more than 70 injured Sunday when multiple cars of a train derailed in western Turkey, a Turkish official said. (Photo: AP)

Ten people were killed and 73 wounded when a train came off the rails in northwest Turkey on Sunday after heavy rain and a landslide, Turkish television channels quoted a health ministry official as saying. The train was carrying 362 passengers and was headed to Istanbul when five carriages came off the tracks, the transport ministry said in a statement.

Television images showed several wagons laying on their side and emergency personnel walking to reach the crash site. One survivor, walking along the rail track away from the accident site, told CNN Turk television that he had seen many more than 10 bodies. A statement from the prime minister’s office said a suburban train suffered an accident after a landslide. “Unfortunately we have fatalities and casualties,” it said. The local governor in Tekirdag, about 120 km (75 miles) west of Istanbul, blamed heavy rain for the derailment.

“Our helicopter ambulances have reached the site. Many of those injured have been taken off the site,” Mehmet Ceylan said. President Tayyip Erdogan’s office said he had received information from the ministers of transport and interior about the incident, and sent condolences for those killed.

People receive help from medical personnel after a train came off the rails due to heavy rain and a landslide on to the tracks near Corlu in Tekirdag province.

