Turkey condemns killing of Iranian nuclear scientist, urges restraint

Turkey condemned on Saturday the “heinous assassination” of Iran’s top nuclear scientist and called for the perpetrators of the attack to be held accountable.
The foreign ministry also urged “all sides to act with common sense and restraint” in the wake of the killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who Western and Israeli governments believe was the architect of a secret Iranian nuclear weapons programme.
Read| Iran tells UN ‘serious indications’ of Israeli responsibility in scientist’s death
Earlier, Iran’s supreme leader promised to retaliate for the killing, raising the threat of a new confrontation with the West and Israel in the remaining weeks of Donald Trump’s presidency.
