Tupac Shakur murderer found guilty after three decades

The trial is expected to examine Davis's statements and the events surrounding the 1996 Las Vegas shooting. (Image: Express Image/ Abhishek Mitra)

Nearly three decades after Tupac Shakur was killed in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas, former gang leader Duane “Keffe D” Davis has been found guilty of the rapper’s murder, according to the BBC.

Davis, 63, was convicted by a jury in Las Vegas after a trial that focused heavily on his own accounts of the events surrounding Shakur’s death. The jury reportedly deliberated for about three hours before finding him guilty of first-degree murder with a deadly weapon.

Tupac, one of the most influential figures in hip-hop, was shot multiple times on September 7, 1996, while travelling in a car driven by record executive Marion “Suge” Knight. He died in hospital six days later at the age of 25.