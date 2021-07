Tunisian President Kais Saied. (Tunisian President's Office/via Reuters)

Tunisian President Kais Saied joined a crowd in the street in central Tunis early on Monday that was celebrating his decision to oust government and freeze parliament, state television pictures showed.

