US National Intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard resigns from Trump administration, citing husband’s health

According to Gabbard's formal resignation letter, quoted by Fox News, the US national intelligence chief resigned to support her husband through his battle with "an extremely rare form of bone cancer."

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readUpdated: May 22, 2026 11:14 PM IST
Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, trumpDirector of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, in Washington. (AP)
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US National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard has reportedly resigned on Friday in a major reshuffle in President Donald Trump’s administration.

According to Gabbard’s formal resignation letter, quoted by Fox News, the US national intelligence chief resigned to support her husband through his battle with “an extremely rare form of bone cancer.”

In the letter, Gabbard reportedly said she is “deeply grateful for the trust you placed in me and for the opportunity to lead the Office of the Director of National Intelligence for the last year and a half.”

Gabbard, who was sworn-in as National Intelligence Director in February last year, said “Unfortunately, I must submit my resignation, effective June 30, 2026. My husband, Abraham, has recently been diagnosed with an extremely rare form of bone cancer,” Fox News reported.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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