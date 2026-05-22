US National Intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard resigns from Trump administration, citing husband’s health

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, in Washington. (AP)

US National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard has reportedly resigned on Friday in a major reshuffle in President Donald Trump’s administration.

According to Gabbard’s formal resignation letter, quoted by Fox News, the US national intelligence chief resigned to support her husband through his battle with “an extremely rare form of bone cancer.”

In the letter, Gabbard reportedly said she is “deeply grateful for the trust you placed in me and for the opportunity to lead the Office of the Director of National Intelligence for the last year and a half.”

Gabbard, who was sworn-in as National Intelligence Director in February last year, said “Unfortunately, I must submit my resignation, effective June 30, 2026. My husband, Abraham, has recently been diagnosed with an extremely rare form of bone cancer,” Fox News reported.