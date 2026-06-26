Tucker Carlson tells Trump to ‘shut up’ over Iran threats: ‘Strong people don’t brag’

Tucker Carlson attends a meeting with President Donald Trump and oil executives in the East Room of the White House, January 9, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo)

Tucker Carlson, the face behind US President Donald Trump’s MAGA rupture, has once again risen to speak against his former ally and his actions in the Iran-US conflict through a podcast, telling him to “shut up b****”.

Carlson made a guest appearance on the “Jack Neel Podcast” on Wednesday, where he accused Trump of making empty threats to Iran and calling them meaningless. He accused that the threats were an attempt to make it appear that Trump had strength.

‘There are two types of guys’

Regarding Trump’s threats to Iran, Carlson said, “My father, who was a boxer at one point, would always say, ‘there are two types of guys, and you gotta be careful of the second.’”