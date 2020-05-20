Trumps use of malaria drug likely to be welcomed in India

India initially banned hydroxychloroquine exports but lifted the ban after Trump threatened “retaliation”. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) India initially banned hydroxychloroquine exports but lifted the ban after Trump threatened “retaliation”. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Donald Trump’s declaration that he was taking a malaria drug of dubious effectiveness to help fend off the coronavirus will likely be welcomed in India .

Trumps previous endorsement of hydroxychloroquine catalyzed a tremendous shift in the South Asian country spurring the world’s largest producer of the drug to make much more of it prescribe it for frontline health workers treating the virus and deploy it as a diplomatic tool despite mounting evidence against using the drug for COVID19.

Trump said Monday that he was taking hydroxychloroquine as a measure of protection against the virus The US Food and Drug Administration however has cautioned against using it outside of hospitals because of the risk of serious heart problems.

Suhhil Gupta a pharmacist in New Delhi said Tuesday that Trumps announcement shouldn’t carry any weight in India.

“He’s not a pharmacist His statements are not relevant to the field,” Gupta said.

Still India’s policy on the decade’s old drug used to prevent malaria and treat lupus and rheumatoid arthritis drastically changed after Trump tweeted in March that the drug used together with an antibiotic could be game changers in the fight against the pandemic India’s health ministry quickly approved it as a prophylactic for health care workers and others at high risk of infection and as a treatment for critically ill patients.

Officials in Mumbai even drew up a plan to administer hydroxychloroquine to thousands of slum dwellers as a preventive measure against the virus.

Coronavirus Explained Moderna vaccine’s progress: how it works, what the trials showed

An Expert Explains: Why you must not use sanitisers on vegetables and fruit

What changes for you in the latest phase of lockdown Click here for more

Indian health officials have declined repeated requests for comment limiting communications to daily health briefings the last of which occurred May 11.

The rules say that drugs such as hydroxychloroquine be used only after a rigorous scientific and ethical review continued oversight by an ethics committee and ensuring informed consent _ none of which happened with hydroxychloroquine according to Dr Amar Jesani a medical ethics expert.

The Mumbai proposal was ultimately shelved amid questions of the ethics of administering the malaria drug without first subjecting it to clinical trials Still the Indian government has recommended more and more people use it contravening 2017 rules for emergency use of untested drugs Jesani said.

India initially banned hydroxychloroquine exports but lifted the ban after Trump threatened “retaliation”.

At the same time India’s government ordered manufacturers to ramp up production from 12 million to 3 million pills a month — causing company shares to skyrocket From the US to Australia sales jumped.

Officials have even said that Indian plantations could increase the growing capacity of cinchona trees whose bark contains the compound quinine which has been used to treat malaria since the 1860s. Quinine can also be made synthetically.

The Indian government itself purchased 100 million hydroxychloroquine pills according to government data to distribute to states and donate to countries including Afghanistan Myanmar and the Dominican Republic.

India is the world’s largest producer of generic drugs a fast growing industry that has brought down pharmaceutical prices globally During the HIVAIDs crisis India played a similar role as in the coronavirus pandemic boosting global supplies of lifesaving drugs.

The problem this time experts say is that the hydroxychloroquine hype is based on a flimsy study with little to no evidence that it prevents or treats COVID19.

Still a sharp rise in demand has reduced supplies for patients with lupus and rheumatoid arthritis.

India’s hurried guidance has also impeded scientific trials that could determine whether the benefits of taking hydroxychloroquine outweigh the risks.

“We should do a trial I think that is the right way to come to answer on this question. But the government made our job harder said Dr Bharath Kumar whose team has proposed a trial.

Meanwhile evidence against using hydroxychloroquine for the coronavirus is growing.

A US study of 368 patients in veterans hospitals the largest study yet examining the malaria drugs value as a coronavirus antidote found no benefits and even more deaths among those given the drug.

The Indian government’s own assessment of 19 drugs found that hydroxychloroquine wasn’t the most promising. A task force noted that while hydroxychloroquine was readily available the strength of scientific evidence for the mechanism of action was fairly low.

With more than 101000 cases and 3163 deaths the coronavirus hasn’t yet overwhelmed India’s limited health care system. But that’s starting to change in some hot spots as a stringent weeks long nationwide lockdown begins to ease allowing for greater mobility of the country’s 13 billion people.

Nowhere is this clearer than in Maharashtra the coastal state in central India bearing a third of India’s virus caseload. The states medical education and research agency has been administering hydroxychloroquine to patients in public hospitals and clinics according to court records.

Agency chief Dr Tatyarao P Lahane said protocols set by Indias government were being followed and declined to answer further questions.

Dr Shriprakash Kalantri of the Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences in Maharashtra said the government was recommending hydroxychloroquine for “off label or unapproved use meaning that patients must be told that there is a small but significant risk that it might harm you.”

“If there is no evidence backed by solid clinical trials then why are the scientific bodies pushing this drug and giving an impression to the public that this is a magic bullet and this is your last hope,” Kalantri said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.