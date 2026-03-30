Trump’s Hormuz threat: ‘Will end lovely stay in Iran by blowing up power plants, Kharg’

US President Donald Trump on Monday issued a stark warning to Iran, threatening to target civilian and energy infrastructure, including electric power plants, oil wells, desalination facilities and the export hub of Kharg Island, if Tehran does not agree to a ceasefire and reopen the Strait of Hormuz to global shipping.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the United States was in “serious discussions” with what he described as a “new, more reasonable regime” in Iran to end ongoing military operations. However, he warned that failure to reach a deal soon would trigger sweeping attacks.



“If a deal is not shortly reached… and if the Hormuz Strait is not immediately ‘Open for Business,’ we will… completely obliterate their electric generating plants, oil wells and Kharg Island,” Trump wrote, adding that such action would be retaliation for American casualties.

Diplomacy and escalation

Despite the aggressive rhetoric, Trump separately told the Financial Times in an interview that negotiations were progressing and that a deal “could be made fairly quickly.” He said that US was engaged in both direct and indirect talks with Tehran though Iranian officials denied any direct negotiations, according to an AP report.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei acknowledged receiving a 15-point proposal from the US but reiterated that talks remain indirect. Meanwhile, Iranian political leaders dismissed mediation efforts, including proposed talks in Pakistan, as a cover for expanding US military presence in the region.

In the FT interview, Trump also suggested the US could seize Iran’s Kharg Island, the terminal through which most of its oil exports pass: “Maybe we take Kharg Island, maybe we don’t. We have a lot of options.”

Intensifying conflict

Fighting continued to escalate across West Asia, with no sign of de-escalation on the ground. Iran launched fresh attacks targeting energy and infrastructure sites across the region. A strike on a power and desalination plant in Kuwait killed one worker and injured several others. Missile threats were also reported in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, where air defences intercepted incoming projectiles.

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In Israel, an oil refinery in Haifa caught fire following a missile strike or falling debris, while sirens sounded near sensitive nuclear research facilities. Israeli forces, backed by the US, carried out a new wave of airstrikes on Iranian targets, including infrastructure in Tehran and a petrochemical facility in Tabriz.

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The conflict has also spread to Lebanon, where Israeli ground operations against Hezbollah have intensified and to Yemen, where Iran-backed Houthi rebels have joined the fighting.

Risks around Strait of Hormuz

The Strait of Hormuz remains a central flashpoint. Roughly one-fifth of global oil shipments pass through the narrow waterway and its closure has triggered volatility in global energy markets.

Brent crude prices have surged to around $115 per barrel nearly 60 per cent higher since the conflict began in late February, raising fears of a broader global energy crisis.

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Military experts warn that any attempt by the US to seize Kharg Island would be highly risky, requiring forces to pass through the Strait and operate within range of Iranian missiles, drones and artillery.

Iran has threatened to mine the Persian Gulf and expand attacks on regional countries if US troops land on its territory.

Mounting casualties

The humanitarian toll continues to rise sharply. Iranian authorities report more than 1,900 deaths, while Israel has recorded at least 19 fatalities. In Lebanon, over 1,200 people have been killed and more than a million displaced, AP reported.

Thirteen US service members have also died in the conflict alongside casualties reported in Iraq and Gulf states.

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Meanwhile, Spain announced it has closed its airspace to US military flights linked to the conflict.