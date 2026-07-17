Trump wanted to rebuild Gaza. Now the plan is down to one pilot camp: Report

Palestinian residents save their belongings from destroyed buildings following an Israeli airstrike last night, at al-Bureij refugee camp, central Gaza Strip (AP Photo)

US President Donald Trump’s once-ambitious plan to rebuild Gaza has been scaled back to a limited pilot project near Rafah, according to a Guardian report, marking a dramatic retreat from proposals to reconstruct the entire Palestinian enclave.

The recovery proposal, featuring a temporary camp for a fraction of Gaza’s displaced people, a Palestinian administration, local police and a small international security force, is not expected to take shape before the end of the year, facing further delays.

In recent weeks, incremental steps have been announced. The project has seen some progress with the arrival of Moroccan and Kosovan officers in Israel to help establish a planned International Stabilisation Force (ISF) tasked with safeguarding the pilot camp.