Trump’s faces backlash as proposed White House ballroom bill rises to $1 billion; funding questioned

Much has been said about US President Donald Trump’s White House ballroom project, which has come under scrutiny over the last few months because of its massive cost and funding model. The project is being funded through private donations from major corporations and wealthy individuals, along with contributions from Trump himself. Companies named include Apple, Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Meta and Palantir.

Amid the controversy surrounding the project, ABC News has obtained a document detailing how the White House intends to spend $1 billion, which reports suggest some Republicans want approved for Trump’s East Wing renovation project, including the construction of the massive ballroom.

The document was presented by US Secret Service Director Sean Curran to Senate Republicans without further elaboration. The $1 billion request is in addition to the annual USSS budget of $3.2 billion for FY 2025.

The White House has insisted that the funding is necessary following the assassination attempt on the US President during the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner. However, Senate Republicans still appeared sceptical of the $1 billion request following Curran’s briefing, reported ABC News.

Here is the proposed breakdown of the expenditure:

– $220 million for White House hardening

– $180 million for White House visitor security screening facility

– $175 million for Secret Service training

– $175 million for enhancements for Secret Service protectees

– $150 million for evolving threats and technology

– $100 million for events of national significance

“He gave us a list that breaks down the spending in a little more detail, but … there are still a lot of questions,” Republican Senator John Kennedy said. “It’s not the only concern, but one of the biggest concerns on our side is adding to the deficit,” ABC News reported.

Republican Senator Jim Justice told ABC News Capitol Hill Correspondent Jay O’Brien that while he supports building the ballroom and even using government funds on security, he wants administration officials to better explain exactly how the proposed $1 billion would be used. “I can’t imagine spending a billion dollars, you know, on security, but I’m not a security expert,” Justice said.

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While Senate Majority Leader John Thune remains adamant that the funding request could be included in the ongoing reconciliation process, it faces an uphill battle in securing 50 Republican votes. It is also unclear whether the provision will survive the Senate’s rigorous review process.

Since reports emerged last week that Republicans intended to include funding for the ballroom, Democrats have repeatedly criticised the proposal. Referencing a CNN poll released earlier this week that found 77% believed Trump’s policies had increased the cost of living in their communities, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said, “At a time when 77% — that’s 77% — of Americans say that Donald Trump’s policies have increased their cost of living, Trump and the Senate GOP try to force through a bill that would spend a billion taxpayer dollars on a gilded ballroom and not one penny on bringing down costs.”

He further added, “Trump may be trying to build a ballroom but clearly he is living in the theater of the absurd.”

$400 million ballroom proposal pitched earlier

Trump’s team had earlier presented plans for a new $400 million ballroom at the White House, while also informing a federal planning body that it was considering adding an extra storey to part of the West Wing.

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At a public meeting on Thursday, aides briefed the National Capital Planning Commission on the proposal, marking the first time details of the project were discussed publicly.

Trump ordered the demolition of the White House’s East Wing last year to make way for the new structure. The East Wing previously housed the first lady’s offices and a small movie theatre.