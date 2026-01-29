Trump’s border czar Tom Homan signals possible Minnesota drawdown, but ties it to state cooperation

Alex Pretti shooting row: Homan said he has “zero tolerance” for protesters who assault officers or interfere with their work, dismissing those flooding the streets as “agitators.”

Written by: Express Web Desk
6 min readUpdated: Jan 29, 2026 09:20 PM IST
Donald TrumpWhite House border czar Tom Homan speaks with reporters. (AP file)
Make us preferred source on Google

Alex Pretti shooting row: US border czar Tom Homan on Thursday suggested federal immigration enforcement operations in Minnesota could be scaled back, but only after greater cooperation from state and local authorities, even as protests and political pressure mount over the Trump administration’s aggressive immigration crackdown.

Homan’s remarks came days after a federal immigration officer fatally shot a protester in Minneapolis, the second deadly encounter involving federal agents in the state this month, triggering nationwide outrage and renewed scrutiny of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) tactics.

‘Zero tolerance’ for protesters who impede officers

Speaking to reporters in Minneapolis, Homan said he has “zero tolerance” for protesters who assault officers or interfere with their work, dismissing those flooding the streets as “agitators.”

He said immigration enforcement would not ease until local officials cooperate with ICE, particularly by allowing access to detainees held in county jails.

“Give us access to illegal aliens, public safety threats in the safety and security of a jail,” Homan said.

Homan argued that transferring immigrants to ICE custody while they are already detained is safer for officers and reduces the need for agents to conduct street operations.

“More agents in the jail means less agents on the street,” he said.

Story continues below this ad

While acknowledging that immigration operations in Minnesota “haven’t been perfect,” Homan insisted the administration was not backing away from its enforcement mission.

“I’m staying until the problem’s gone,” he said, adding that he had met elected officials and law enforcement leaders across the city and state and suggested some progress toward cooperation.

 

Shift toward ‘targeted, strategic enforcement operations’

Homan also appeared to signal a shift in enforcement strategy, saying ICE would focus on “targeted strategic enforcement operations” prioritising immigrants who pose “public safety threats” or have criminal records.

That message echoed a newly issued internal ICE memo reviewed by Reuters, which instructs officers to avoid unnecessary engagement with “agitators” to prevent “inflaming the situation” and to limit arrests to immigrants with criminal charges or convictions — a departure from earlier tactics involving random street stops.

Story continues below this ad

“We can do better,” Homan said. “We made some significant gains, significant coordination and cooperation, and you’re going to see some massive changes occurring here in this city.”

His comments suggested a continued de-escalation after President Donald Trump said earlier this week he was looking to “de-escalate a little bit” and dispatched Homan to take over the operation from Border Patrol official Gregory Bovino, whose tactics drew sharp criticism.

White House tough talk contrasts with conciliatory tone

Despite Homan’s remarks, tensions remain high. A day earlier, Trump warned Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey on Truth Social that he was “playing with fire” by refusing to have city authorities assist in enforcing federal immigration laws.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said federal agents arrested 16 people in Minnesota on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement.

Story continues below this ad

“Nothing will stop us from continuing to make arrests and enforce the law,” Bondi wrote.

At the same time, a federal judge in Minneapolis accused ICE of flouting court orders during the enforcement surge. US District Judge Patrick Schiltz cited at least 96 federal court orders violated in 74 cases.

“This list should give pause to anyone — no matter his or her political beliefs — who cares about the rule of law,” Schiltz wrote. “ICE has likely violated more court orders in January 2025 than some federal agencies have violated in their entire existence.”

Fatal shootings fuel outrage

Minnesota’s Twin Cities have remained on edge since Trump ordered roughly 3,000 ICE and Border Patrol agents to the region for a deportation drive dubbed Operation Metro Surge.

Story continues below this ad

Public anger intensified after Renee Good, a 37-year-old mother of three, was shot dead by an ICE agent on January 7, and again after the fatal shooting of intensive care nurse Alex Pretti, 37, on Saturday during a confrontation between agents and activists.

Administration officials initially defended the shootings and described both victims as “domestic terrorists,” claims contradicted by multiple videos verified by Reuters showing Pretti holding only a phone when agents restrained and shot him. Pretti had a legal permit to carry a firearm, which officers removed seconds before he was shot.

Democrats threaten shutdown over ICE reforms

The unrest has spilled into Congress, where Senate Democrats are threatening to block funding for the Department of Homeland Security, potentially triggering a partial government shutdown if the White House refuses to accept new restrictions on ICE.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said Democrats would not provide votes until ICE is “reined in and overhauled.”

Story continues below this ad

“The American people support law enforcement. They support border security. They do not support ICE terrorizing our streets and killing American citizens,” Schumer said.

Democrats are demanding that agents remove masks, wear identification, use body cameras and obtain warrants for arrests, along with an enforceable code of conduct.

“There’s a lot of ‘unanimity and shared purpose’ within the Democratic caucus,” Minnesota Senator Tina Smith said. “Boil it all down, what we are talking about is that these lawless ICE agents should be following the same rules that your local police department does. There has to be accountability.”

Republicans remain divided, with some open to separating Homeland Security funding for further debate, while others warn against what they call Democratic “political stunts.”

Story continues below this ad

As negotiations continue, it remains unclear whether Homan’s assurances of a potential drawdown in Minnesota will be enough to defuse both street protests and a looming fiscal showdown in Washington.

(With inputs from AP and Reuters)

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
As part of his visit to Odisha, Banga visited the Central Tool Room and Training Centre (CTTC), a Bhubaneswar-based unit of the Union Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Ministry that works directly with industry to equip young people with job-ready technical skills. (Credit: X/@cttcbbsr)
World Bank’s Ajay Banga lists 5 sectors that can drive job creation in India
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor
As Tharoor meets Rahul and Kharge for 2 hours, what happened behind closed doors?
dhanush and kriti sanon in tere ishk mein
Tere Ishk Mein: Aanand L Rai's woman-hating film doesn't grant any grace to Kriti Sanon, but allows 'hero' Dhanush to burn someone alive
Actor Kanwaljit Singh recently expressed his lack of admiration for Osho, asserting that he offered nothing original and merely echoed ideas he had absorbed from other sources.
Osho Rajneesh threatened to destroy Mahesh Bhatt, asked Vinod Khanna to relay the message: 'I threw his mala in commode'
Melania Trump documentary
Melania Trump’s '$75 million' documentary sells just one ticket for London premiere
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in Shanghai
CEO of ‘most important company in AI’ goes unrecognised by Shanghai street vendor
PAK vs AUS Live: Pakistan host Australia in the 1st T20I at Gaddafi Stadium.
Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20 Live Cricket Score
Abhishek Sharma
IND vs NZ | QUICK COMMENT: Why Abhishek Sharma should not be criticised or counselled for his first-ball zero
It was during his tenure as Guardian minister, Ajit Pawar got the NCP to power in the Pune civic body.
Ajit Pawar's death is tragedy that will make Maharashtra politics more unpredictable
crash
Ajit Pawar plane crash: What a recent Parliamentary panel report said on civil aviation safety
insulin
'After switching from Metformin to insulin, what was the most immediate positive change you noticed?'
Its processing power will allow engineers to model spacecraft performance, analyse risks, and hone mission details well before astronauts set foot on a spacecraft bound for the Moon. (Image: Nasa)
Athena: Inside Nasa’s fastest-ever supercomputer powering Artemis II
Advertisement
Must Read
Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20 Live Cricket Score
PAK vs AUS Live: Pakistan host Australia in the 1st T20I at Gaddafi Stadium.
IND vs NZ | QUICK COMMENT: Why Abhishek Sharma should not be criticised or counselled for his first-ball zero
Abhishek Sharma
India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I: Abhishek Sharma has an off day, concern about Sanju Samson increases, as Kiwis pull one back
Samson
Athena: Inside Nasa’s fastest-ever supercomputer powering Artemis II
Its processing power will allow engineers to model spacecraft performance, analyse risks, and hone mission details well before astronauts set foot on a spacecraft bound for the Moon. (Image: Nasa)
How Airtel customers can activate Adobe Express Premium for free
The user will be able to access 250 generative AI credits every month, premium image and video templates, over 200 million Adobe Stock photos and videos, and over 30,000 fonts. (Image: Express Image)
'We are making creativity accessible to everyone with minimal friction’: Adobe exec on free Express Premium access for Airtel users in India
With global AI tech companies offering free access to their tools to attract millions of users, some worry that India could become a testing ground for gathering data, refining models, and experimenting with AI use cases on a large scale before anywhere else. (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)
'After switching from Metformin to insulin, what was the most immediate positive change you noticed?'
insulin
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Melania Trump’s '$75 million' documentary sells just one ticket for London premiere
Melania Trump documentary
CEO of ‘most important company in AI’ goes unrecognised by Shanghai street vendor
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in Shanghai
‘I charged you extra’: Why a Mumbai taxi driver’s confession to a passenger is winning the internet
Mumbai taxi driver
‘Please give this man more to do’: Malaysian minister faces backlash after linking workplace stress to ‘LGBT lifestyle’
Dr Hasan said work-related stress could be among the factors that lead individuals to adopt an LGBT lifestyle
'Money is replaceable, love isn't': The emotional journey of a pet dog from Hyderabad to Australia
Despite several people suggesting they adopt another dog instead, the couple stood their ground
Jan 29: Latest News
Advertisement