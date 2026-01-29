Trump’s border czar Tom Homan signals possible Minnesota drawdown, but ties it to state cooperation

Alex Pretti shooting row: US border czar Tom Homan on Thursday suggested federal immigration enforcement operations in Minnesota could be scaled back, but only after greater cooperation from state and local authorities, even as protests and political pressure mount over the Trump administration’s aggressive immigration crackdown.

Homan’s remarks came days after a federal immigration officer fatally shot a protester in Minneapolis, the second deadly encounter involving federal agents in the state this month, triggering nationwide outrage and renewed scrutiny of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) tactics.

Speaking to reporters in Minneapolis, Homan said he has “zero tolerance” for protesters who assault officers or interfere with their work, dismissing those flooding the streets as “agitators.”

He said immigration enforcement would not ease until local officials cooperate with ICE, particularly by allowing access to detainees held in county jails.

“Give us access to illegal aliens, public safety threats in the safety and security of a jail,” Homan said.

Homan argued that transferring immigrants to ICE custody while they are already detained is safer for officers and reduces the need for agents to conduct street operations.

“More agents in the jail means less agents on the street,” he said.

While acknowledging that immigration operations in Minnesota “haven’t been perfect,” Homan insisted the administration was not backing away from its enforcement mission.

“I’m staying until the problem’s gone,” he said, adding that he had met elected officials and law enforcement leaders across the city and state and suggested some progress toward cooperation.

WATCH Tom Homan Press Conference in Minneapolis https://t.co/pKKNC6M5W5 — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) January 29, 2026

Shift toward ‘targeted, strategic enforcement operations’

Homan also appeared to signal a shift in enforcement strategy, saying ICE would focus on “targeted strategic enforcement operations” prioritising immigrants who pose “public safety threats” or have criminal records.

That message echoed a newly issued internal ICE memo reviewed by Reuters, which instructs officers to avoid unnecessary engagement with “agitators” to prevent “inflaming the situation” and to limit arrests to immigrants with criminal charges or convictions — a departure from earlier tactics involving random street stops.

“We can do better,” Homan said. “We made some significant gains, significant coordination and cooperation, and you’re going to see some massive changes occurring here in this city.”

His comments suggested a continued de-escalation after President Donald Trump said earlier this week he was looking to “de-escalate a little bit” and dispatched Homan to take over the operation from Border Patrol official Gregory Bovino, whose tactics drew sharp criticism.

White House tough talk contrasts with conciliatory tone

Despite Homan’s remarks, tensions remain high. A day earlier, Trump warned Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey on Truth Social that he was “playing with fire” by refusing to have city authorities assist in enforcing federal immigration laws.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said federal agents arrested 16 people in Minnesota on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement.

“Nothing will stop us from continuing to make arrests and enforce the law,” Bondi wrote.

At the same time, a federal judge in Minneapolis accused ICE of flouting court orders during the enforcement surge. US District Judge Patrick Schiltz cited at least 96 federal court orders violated in 74 cases.

“This list should give pause to anyone — no matter his or her political beliefs — who cares about the rule of law,” Schiltz wrote. “ICE has likely violated more court orders in January 2025 than some federal agencies have violated in their entire existence.”

Fatal shootings fuel outrage

Minnesota’s Twin Cities have remained on edge since Trump ordered roughly 3,000 ICE and Border Patrol agents to the region for a deportation drive dubbed Operation Metro Surge.

Public anger intensified after Renee Good, a 37-year-old mother of three, was shot dead by an ICE agent on January 7, and again after the fatal shooting of intensive care nurse Alex Pretti, 37, on Saturday during a confrontation between agents and activists.

Administration officials initially defended the shootings and described both victims as “domestic terrorists,” claims contradicted by multiple videos verified by Reuters showing Pretti holding only a phone when agents restrained and shot him. Pretti had a legal permit to carry a firearm, which officers removed seconds before he was shot.

Democrats threaten shutdown over ICE reforms

The unrest has spilled into Congress, where Senate Democrats are threatening to block funding for the Department of Homeland Security, potentially triggering a partial government shutdown if the White House refuses to accept new restrictions on ICE.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said Democrats would not provide votes until ICE is “reined in and overhauled.”

“The American people support law enforcement. They support border security. They do not support ICE terrorizing our streets and killing American citizens,” Schumer said.

Democrats are demanding that agents remove masks, wear identification, use body cameras and obtain warrants for arrests, along with an enforceable code of conduct.

“There’s a lot of ‘unanimity and shared purpose’ within the Democratic caucus,” Minnesota Senator Tina Smith said. “Boil it all down, what we are talking about is that these lawless ICE agents should be following the same rules that your local police department does. There has to be accountability.”

Republicans remain divided, with some open to separating Homeland Security funding for further debate, while others warn against what they call Democratic “political stunts.”

As negotiations continue, it remains unclear whether Homan’s assurances of a potential drawdown in Minnesota will be enough to defuse both street protests and a looming fiscal showdown in Washington.

(With inputs from AP and Reuters)