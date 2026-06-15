‘Trump’s agreement doesn’t bind us’: Israel Minister defies US-Iran deal, vows no withdrawal from captured Lebanon territory

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir rejected the US-Iran peace deal, asserting that his country is a sovereign nation and not bound by the demands of the United States.

He argued that the deal compromises national security and insisted that Israel should not withdraw from any territory captured by the country’s armed forces in Lebanon.

“Trump’s agreement does not bind us. Israel is not subordinate to the United States. We are an independent and sovereign country,” Gvir said, according to The Times of Israel.

“We are not partners to this agreement, which does not safeguard our security. We must not withdraw from any territory [in Lebanon] that our fighters have captured,” he added.