‘Trump’s agreement doesn’t bind us’: Israel Minister defies US-Iran deal, vows no withdrawal from captured Lebanon territory

US President Donald Trump, on Sunday (Jun 14), announced the completion of a deal with Iran, ordering the immediate lifting of the US naval blockade.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readJun 15, 2026 12:41 PM IST
US President Donald TrumpUS President Donald Trump (Photo/AP)
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Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir rejected the US-Iran peace deal, asserting that his country is a sovereign nation and not bound by the demands of the United States.

He argued that the deal compromises national security and insisted that Israel should not withdraw from any territory captured by the country’s armed forces in Lebanon.

“Trump’s agreement does not bind us. Israel is not subordinate to the United States. We are an independent and sovereign country,” Gvir said, according to The Times of Israel.

“We are not partners to this agreement, which does not safeguard our security. We must not withdraw from any territory [in Lebanon] that our fighters have captured,” he added.

Also Read | World leaders welcome US-Iran peace agreement, call for freedom of navigation in Hormuz

‘Let the oil flow’

US President Donald Trump, on Sunday (Jun 14), announced the completion of a deal with Iran, ordering the immediate lifting of the US naval blockade.

He officially opened the Strait of Hormuz to toll-free maritime traffic, declaring that global shipping can resume and oil can flow freely once again.

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“The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all! I hereby fully authorise the toll-free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorise the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade. Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow,” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social handle.

US President Donald Trump, on Sunday (Jun 14), announced the completion of a deal with Iran

The United States and Iran will formally sign the agreement in Geneva, Switzerland, upon the conclusion of the Group of Seven Nations (G7) summit in nearby Évians-les-Bains, France.

Also Read | What’s in the Iran-US deal? 14-point memorandum reportedly covers Hormuz, sanctions, $300 billion rebuild

Trump says Lebanon strike shouldn’t derail peace deal with Iran

Trump had earlier criticised Israel for launching attacks on the Lebanese capital, Beirut, and called on all sides to refrain from extending hostilities.

“This morning’s attack on Beirut should not have happened, particularly on a special day when we are so close to a Peace Deal with Iran,” the US president wrote in a post on X.

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“Israel has the right to defend itself against threats, but the attack it was responding to was very small and meaningless, nobody was hurt, injured, or killed, and should not disrupt this important process,” he said.

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The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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