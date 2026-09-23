Xi Jinping’s US visit: What Trump will discuss and list of top CEOs who would attend state dinner

President Donald Trump, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, shake hands before their meeting at Gimhae International Airport in Busan, South Korea, Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025. (AP file)

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s state visit to the United States will bring together a powerful collection of technology and business tycoons when President Donald Trump hosts a state dinner at the White House on Thursday, with Elon Musk, Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella, Sam Altman, Tim Cook and Jensen Huang among those expected to attend.

The guest list brings together executives from some of the world’s most influential companies at a moment when artificial intelligence, advanced semiconductors, rare-earth supplies and technology restrictions have become central to US-China competition.

The dinner will be held in the White House’s East Room on September 24, as part of Xi’s first US state visit in more than a decade. Trump is also expected to personally greet Xi when the Chinese leader arrives at Joint Base Andrews on Wednesday — an unusual protocol gesture for a visiting foreign leader.