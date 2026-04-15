‘President Xi will give me a big, fat hug’: Trump claims China made a major US concession to end Iran war

US President Donald Trump has claimed that China has agreed not to provide weapons to Iran, following his direct request to the Chinese leadership. The comments come after a two-week ceasefire brought a pause to the US–Israel–Iran conflict on April 8. The six-week war had erupted on February 28 after joint US and Israeli strikes on Iran.
In an interview with Fox Business Network, Trump said he personally asked the Chinese president “not to supply Iran with weapons,” suggesting Beijing had responded positively.
He said both sides communicated through letters, adding, “I wrote him a letter asking him not to do that, and he wrote me a letter saying that, essentially, he’s not doing that.”
Trump further stated that Xi Jinping may not have anticipated shifts in the global oil market, adding, “He is somebody that needs oil. We don’t”.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump claimed China is “very happy” with his decision to permanently open the Strait of Hormuz passage.
“I am doing it for them, also – And the World. This situation will never happen again. They have agreed not to send weapons to Iran. President Xi will give me a big, fat, hug when I get there in a few weeks. We are working together smartly, and very well! Doesn’t that beat fighting??? BUT REMEMBER, we are very good at fighting, if we have to – far better than anyone else!!! President DJT,” Trump posted.
Donald Trump had earlier threatened China with a 50 percent tariff over the same issue. In an interview with Fox News, he said China and potentially others could face a swift 50 per cent tariff if they supply weapons to Iran.
During the interview, Trump said he had heard “news reports about China providing the shoulder missiles,” but expressed doubt over authenticity. “I doubt they would do that because I have a relationship, and I think they wouldn’t do that,” he said.
He added that China may have supported Iran initially but might no longer be continuing such actions. However, Trump warned that the US would impose tariffs if it found evidence of any ongoing support. “But if we catch them doing that, they get a 50% tariff,” he said.
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