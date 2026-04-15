‘President Xi will give me a big, fat hug’: Trump claims China made a major US concession to end Iran war

Trump said he had asked the Chinese president "not to supply Iran with weapons". (File Photo)

US President Donald Trump has claimed that China has agreed not to provide weapons to Iran, following his direct request to the Chinese leadership. The comments come after a two-week ceasefire brought a pause to the US–Israel–Iran conflict on April 8. The six-week war had erupted on February 28 after joint US and Israeli strikes on Iran.

In an interview with Fox Business Network, Trump said he personally asked the Chinese president “not to supply Iran with weapons,” suggesting Beijing had responded positively.

He said both sides communicated through letters, adding, “I wrote him a letter asking him not to do that, and he wrote me a letter saying that, essentially, he’s not doing that.”