Trump’s speech drowned out as US TV networks boycott White House coverage

No press pool meant no microphones. When Trump spoke at a White House helipad event on Monday, his words were drowned out by helicopter noise, showing what happens when the networks that usually mic up the president step back.

By: Express Global Desk
5 min readSep 22, 2026 11:00 AM IST First published on: Sep 22, 2026 at 11:00 AM IST
US President Donald TrumpUS President Donald Trump speaks outside White House as audio cuts out. (credit: White House)

United States President Trump was inaudible on Monday during a press event on the White House South Lawn, after the networks that normally provide microphones and cameras for the president stopped covering him. The mix-up shows what the White House press pool actually does, and why losing it can leave even the president unheard. It comes days after Trump banned three news outlets from White House grounds, a move that has now drawn a lawsuit and a rare joint boycott from the remaining networks.

Trump held a ribbon-cutting event on Monday for a new helipad on the South Lawn, speaking to a crowd in front of the White House before leaving for New York on Marine One. But the White House’s own camera feed could not pick up his words. All that came through was the noise of a parked helicopter nearby. Even Newsmax, one of the few outlets that aired the event, pointed out the problem.

Host Bianca de la Garza said on air, “obviously the ramifications are right here. Can’t hear what the president’s saying.” C-SPAN said it would not air a separate helipad clip at all, since it normally relies on the pool feed and had none to use.

What is the White House press pool?

The press pool is a small, rotating group of around 20 journalists who stay close to the president during public events and share what they see, hear and film with the rest of the media. On the TV side, five networks ABC, CBS, CNN, Fox News and NBC take turns supplying live footage and audio, which is then passed on to every other outlet.

The pool follows the president on Air Force One, packs into the Oval Office, and tracks details as small as when Trump’s armoured car arrives somewhere. According to Axios, the system also means outlets across the country, not just those based in Washington, can report on the president using pool material rather than sending their own reporters everywhere he goes.

Why did the pool stop overing Trump?

Trump announced on Friday that he was banning CNN, MS NOW and Politico from the White House, calling their coverage “fake news” and confiscating their press credentials the next day. The three outlets filed a lawsuit on Monday, arguing the ban breaks their First Amendment rights.

In response, the four other networks that share TV pool duty ABC, CBS, Fox News and NBC agreed to stop covering Trump too, a rare show of unity among networks that usually compete with one another. Without a pool camera crew present, Monday’s helipad event went out on a single White House-run feed, with no backup microphone to catch Trump’s remarks clearly.

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What are both sides saying?

The White House has defended the ban, arguing that no outlet is owed a place on its grounds. A White House spokesperson told Axios, “the fake news has no place demanding a spot in the President’s Oval Office,” adding that the outlets could still report from outside the gates. Trump made a similar case in a separate statement, saying access to the White House has always been a privilege rather than a right.

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Press freedom groups see it differently. Seth Stern of the Freedom of the Press Foundation told Axios that the president’s conduct affects readers well beyond Washington, since much of the White House news people see in states like Wyoming or Arizona comes from pool reporting in the first place.

The lawsuit from CNN, MS NOW and Politico is now before the courts, with their lawyers arguing that a president cannot strip outlets of press access simply because he dislikes their coverage. Meanwhile, the pool blackout has its limits while the networks won’t send a camera crew for Trump’s trip to the United Nations in New York, the UN is expected to broadcast the General Assembly proceedings using its own equipment, so that part of the trip should be seen and heard clearly.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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