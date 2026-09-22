Trump’s speech drowned out as US TV networks boycott White House coverage

United States President Trump was inaudible on Monday during a press event on the White House South Lawn, after the networks that normally provide microphones and cameras for the president stopped covering him. The mix-up shows what the White House press pool actually does, and why losing it can leave even the president unheard. It comes days after Trump banned three news outlets from White House grounds, a move that has now drawn a lawsuit and a rare joint boycott from the remaining networks.

Trump held a ribbon-cutting event on Monday for a new helipad on the South Lawn, speaking to a crowd in front of the White House before leaving for New York on Marine One. But the White House’s own camera feed could not pick up his words. All that came through was the noise of a parked helicopter nearby. Even Newsmax, one of the few outlets that aired the event, pointed out the problem.

🇺🇸 Donald Trump has held an event at the White House, but his remarks had no audio available as the press pool was absent.



Every major TV network, including Fox, boycotted the press pool after the President blocked CNN, MSNOW and Politico.



Follow: @europa pic.twitter.com/i9F5cZMrRe — Europa.com (@europa) September 21, 2026

Host Bianca de la Garza said on air, “obviously the ramifications are right here. Can’t hear what the president’s saying.” C-SPAN said it would not air a separate helipad clip at all, since it normally relies on the pool feed and had none to use.

What is the White House press pool?

The press pool is a small, rotating group of around 20 journalists who stay close to the president during public events and share what they see, hear and film with the rest of the media. On the TV side, five networks ABC, CBS, CNN, Fox News and NBC take turns supplying live footage and audio, which is then passed on to every other outlet.

The pool follows the president on Air Force One, packs into the Oval Office, and tracks details as small as when Trump’s armoured car arrives somewhere. According to Axios, the system also means outlets across the country, not just those based in Washington, can report on the president using pool material rather than sending their own reporters everywhere he goes.

Why did the pool stop overing Trump?

Trump announced on Friday that he was banning CNN, MS NOW and Politico from the White House, calling their coverage “fake news” and confiscating their press credentials the next day. The three outlets filed a lawsuit on Monday, arguing the ban breaks their First Amendment rights.

In response, the four other networks that share TV pool duty ABC, CBS, Fox News and NBC agreed to stop covering Trump too, a rare show of unity among networks that usually compete with one another. Without a pool camera crew present, Monday’s helipad event went out on a single White House-run feed, with no backup microphone to catch Trump’s remarks clearly.

Story continues below this ad

What are both sides saying?

The White House has defended the ban, arguing that no outlet is owed a place on its grounds. A White House spokesperson told Axios, “the fake news has no place demanding a spot in the President’s Oval Office,” adding that the outlets could still report from outside the gates. Trump made a similar case in a separate statement, saying access to the White House has always been a privilege rather than a right.

Press freedom groups see it differently. Seth Stern of the Freedom of the Press Foundation told Axios that the president’s conduct affects readers well beyond Washington, since much of the White House news people see in states like Wyoming or Arizona comes from pool reporting in the first place.

The lawsuit from CNN, MS NOW and Politico is now before the courts, with their lawyers arguing that a president cannot strip outlets of press access simply because he dislikes their coverage. Meanwhile, the pool blackout has its limits while the networks won’t send a camera crew for Trump’s trip to the United Nations in New York, the UN is expected to broadcast the General Assembly proceedings using its own equipment, so that part of the trip should be seen and heard clearly.