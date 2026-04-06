Trump says, ‘Iran can be taken out in one night, might be Tuesday night’

Trump had earlier said Tuesday is the deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz after which the US military will start attacking Tehran's power plants.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readUpdated: Apr 6, 2026 11:10 PM IST
trump on iran warPresident Donald Trump speaks about the Iran war from the Cross Hall of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/ Pool)
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US President Donald Trump during his address on Iran war on Monday, said that “Entire country can be taken in one night, that can be tomorrow night,” ahead of the Tuesday deadline for attacking Iran’s energy plants.

Earlier, the US president had stepped up his threat to target Iran’s energy infrastructure if the Islamic nation doesn’t reopens the Strait of Hormuz by his deadline which is on Tuesday.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump had said that Tuesday will be “Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran.”

Providing details of a US F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jet being shot by Iranian military, Trump said the rescue of a “seriously wounded and really brave” US service member was carried out successfully. The US president added that the rescue was a rarely attempted type of operation because of the potential dangers.

Trump said a second US crew member was rescued by forces earlier in “broad daylight” after seven hours over Iran.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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