Trump says, ‘Iran can be taken out in one night, might be Tuesday night’

President Donald Trump speaks about the Iran war from the Cross Hall of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/ Pool)

US President Donald Trump during his address on Iran war on Monday, said that “Entire country can be taken in one night, that can be tomorrow night,” ahead of the Tuesday deadline for attacking Iran’s energy plants.

Earlier, the US president had stepped up his threat to target Iran’s energy infrastructure if the Islamic nation doesn’t reopens the Strait of Hormuz by his deadline which is on Tuesday.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump had said that Tuesday will be “Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran.”

Providing details of a US F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jet being shot by Iranian military, Trump said the rescue of a “seriously wounded and really brave” US service member was carried out successfully. The US president added that the rescue was a rarely attempted type of operation because of the potential dangers.