Trump threatens to ‘hit and obliterate’ Iran’s power plants if Strait of Hormuz not reopened in 48 hours

US President Donald Trump Sunday threatened Iran that it will “hit and obliterate” its power plants if Tehran doesn’t fully open the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, “If Iran doesn’t FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST!”
Oil prices have soared since Iran closed passage of ships through Strait of Hormuz in response to US-Israeli strikes that hit the nation first on February 28. It’s been four weeks since the war started and has shown no sign of restraint yet. Israel and Iran have continued to raise their offensive against each other.
In its most recent attack, Iran fired missiles towards Israel’s Dimona, where it hit a building causing significant damage. Iran said this attack comes in response to Israel’s earlier attack on Natanz, site of an Iranian nuclear facility.
Trump also said that the responsibility of for safeguarding the Strait of Hormuz should lie with nations dependent on the route, adding that the United States is not one of them.
“The Hormuz Strait will have to be guarded and policed, as necessary, by other Nations who use it — The United States does not! If asked, we will help these Countries in their Hormuz efforts.”
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US is allowing a “temporary waiver” to Iran to sell oil already at sea, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said, adding that this waiver does not permit any new purchases or production, but is limited to oil already in transit. He further argued that, despite appearances, the measure would not strengthen Iran, stressing that Tehran would face difficulty accessing any revenue generated.
‘Iran wants a deal — I don’t,’ says Trump
In his criticism of New York Times analyst, Trump in another Truth Social post said that US has “blown” Iran off the map weeks ahead of schedule. He added that now Iran wants to make a deal but he doesn’t.
“Their leadership is gone, their navy and air force are dead, they have absolutely no defense, and they want to make a deal. I don’t!”
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