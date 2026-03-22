Trump threatens to ‘hit and obliterate’ Iran’s power plants if Strait of Hormuz not reopened in 48 hours

Trump on Saturday said the US is allowing a "temporary waiver" to Iran to sell oil already at sea.

US President Donald Trump Sunday threatened Iran that it will “hit and obliterate” its power plants if Tehran doesn’t fully open the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, “If Iran doesn’t FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST!”

The warning comes a day after Trump granted Iran a “temporary waiver” to sell oil already at sea and said that he is considering winding down its military efforts in the Middle East.