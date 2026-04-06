‘I am blowing up everything’: Trump warns of massive strike on Iran if talks fail

US President Donald Trump on Sunday threatened to “blow up” the whole of Iran if Tehran failed to reach a peace deal with Washington by Tuesday

The stern warning came as he claimed, in an interview with Axios, that the United States was in “deep negotiations” with Iran.

“There is a good chance, but if they don’t make a deal, I am blowing up everything over there,” he said.

Earlier, taking to Truth Social, the US President issued an expletive-laden post, threatening Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or Tuesday would be “Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one”.