‘I am blowing up everything’: Trump warns of massive strike on Iran if talks fail
Earlier, in a post on Truth Social, the US President issued an expletive-laden post, threatening Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or Tuesday would be "Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one".
US President Donald Trump on Sunday threatened to “blow up” the whole of Iran if Tehran failed to reach a peace deal with Washington by Tuesday
The stern warning came as he claimed, in an interview with Axios, that the United States was in “deep negotiations” with Iran.
“There is a good chance, but if they don’t make a deal, I am blowing up everything over there,” he said.
Earlier, taking to Truth Social, the US President issued an expletive-laden post, threatening Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or Tuesday would be “Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one”.
“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah,” he wrote.
He had earlier said that he would host a press briefing in the Oval Office on Monday, after the US military rescued two American airmen whose aircraft had been downed in Iran.
The threats come ahead of Trump’s self-imposed deadline to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil and gas chokepoint responsible for 20% of global oil passage, which has been effectively closed since war broke out between US-Israel and Iran on February 28.
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Iran warns US of ‘much more devastating’
Following Trump’s threat, Iran warned of even “more devastating ” retaliation, stating that if attacks on “civilian targets are repeated, the next stages of our offensive and retaliatory operations will be much more devastating and widespread”.
The statement from Iran’s highest operational military command unit was published by the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB).
Meanwhile, according to an Axios report, the US, Iran, and a group of regional mediators are discussing the terms for a potential 45-day ceasefire that could lead to a permanent end to the war. The US outlet cited four US, Israeli and regional sources with knowledge of the talks.
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