US President Donald Trump on Friday signed an executive order putting on hold a sweeping sanctions package targeting Russia’s economy, telling Congress the pause was in the national interest. The Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, signed into law in early October, gave US the power to impose 100% tariffs on India.

The move comes after Trump announced an agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin under which Russia would supply diesel to help bring down global energy prices. Trump said Russia would initially provide more than 300,000 tonnes, followed by further shipments in November and subsequent months.

The legislation, passed with large bipartisan majorities in the US House and Senate and named after South Carolina senator Lindsey Graham, targeted Russia’s energy and defence industries and its “shadow fleet” of tankers to curb Moscow’s revenues for the war in Ukraine.