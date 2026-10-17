Trump waives sanctions on Russia bill that gave power to impose 100% tariff on India

The move comes after Trump announced an agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin under which Russia would supply diesel to help bring down global energy prices

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readUpdated: Oct 17, 2026 08:16 AM IST
United States President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)United States President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)
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US President Donald Trump on Friday signed an executive order putting on hold a sweeping sanctions package targeting Russia’s economy, telling Congress the pause was in the national interest. The Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, signed into law in early October, gave US the power to impose 100% tariffs on India.

The move comes after Trump announced an agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin under which Russia would supply diesel to help bring down global energy prices. Trump said Russia would initially provide more than 300,000 tonnes, followed by further shipments in November and subsequent months.

The legislation, passed with large bipartisan majorities in the US House and Senate and named after South Carolina senator Lindsey Graham, targeted Russia’s energy and defence industries and its “shadow fleet” of tankers to curb Moscow’s revenues for the war in Ukraine.

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The law also gave United States the authority to impose tariffs of up to 100% on countries, including India and China, that continue purchasing Russian oil and gas.

The move had posed a significant challenge for India, which imports over 88% of its crude oil requirements, with Russian oil accounting for 45% of total imports in August at 2.08 million barrels per day.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Friday said India’s broader approach to securing its energy needs was guided by the availability of oil in the market and prevailing global circumstances. He made the remarks during the ministry’s weekly press briefing.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs had earlier maintained that the potential implications for bilateral ties and global energy markets had been “very clearly articulated by the Indian side” in discussions with US officials. However, analysts said Washington may exercise restraint amid the West Asia energy crisis, as curbing Russian supplies further could push global oil prices higher and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz have made Russian crude a crucial source of energy security.

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The Trump administration’s decision to pause the sanctions also comes amid political debate in South Carolina over the legislation, which was championed by the late senator and backed by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

(With inputs from AP)

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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