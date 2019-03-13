Toggle Menu
Trump vs. California immigration suit heads to appeals court

The Trump administration is asking a three-judge panel of the 9th Circuit to entirely block all three laws. The panel will hear arguments but won't rule immediately.

The White House says the laws obstruct federal immigration enforcement efforts. (REUTERS)

The Trump administration will try to persuade an appeals court to block California laws aimed at protecting immigrants.

At issue in Wednesday’s hearing before the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is a 2018 lawsuit by the administration over three California laws that extended protections to people in the country illegally.

The White House says the laws obstruct federal immigration enforcement efforts. It’s one of several lawsuits between the White House and the Democratic-dominated state.

A US judge in Sacramento kept two of the laws in place in July but blocked part of a third.

The Trump administration is asking a three-judge panel of the 9th Circuit to entirely block all three laws. The panel will hear arguments but won’t rule immediately.

