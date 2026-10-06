Was Iran behind flydubai cockpit attack? Trump believes yes, Vance says no conclusive evidence

US President Donald Trump said he personally believes Iran was behind the foiled Flydubai attack, while Vice President JD Vance has expressed caution over evidence linking Tehran to the incident. (Photo/AP)
Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance have offered differing assessments of a possible Iranian link to the flydubai cockpit attack on the Indian pilot Smit Machchhar last week, with the US President saying he personally believes Tehran was involved, while the Vice President said he had seen no conclusive evidence.
Trump said he personally believed Iran was behind the foiled attack last week. “I do. I personally do,” he said when asked whether he believed Tehran was involved, without elaborating on how he reached that assessment.
Vance, however, said that he had seen no conclusive evidence linking Iran to the incident.
“In terms of involvement with Iran. That’s something I defer to (CIA Chief) John Ratcliffe and some of the intelligence folks on,” Vance told reporters before leaving on a flight to Alaska.
“I don’t want to get ahead of any announcements there,” he said. “It’s certainly something we’re looking at, but I wouldn’t say I’ve seen anything conclusive just yet.”
Asked whether he is concerned about foreign pilots flying in the US, Vance responded, saying, “Anytime you have any person coming from outside the United States, you’ve got to be extra careful that that person is actually a good human being and is going to contribute to American society.”
Vance invoked the September 11 attacks while arguing that the US needs to be particularly careful about screening people entering the country.
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“That’s the story of the 9/11 terrorist attack — We brought a lot of people into the United States of America who shouldn’t have been here and certainly shouldn’t have been flying planes,” he claimed.
Vance also said the flydubai suspect had a history suggesting he should not have been flying for an airline, while making clear that he was not referring to information known to US intelligence.
“The interesting thing about that (flydubai) story is we knew that guy was a problem — meaning not United States intelligence — but if you look historically, that person should not have been flying an airline,” Vance continued.
“So we’re certainly looking at our procedures within the United States to make sure that people who are obviously flight risks are not getting behind the wheel of an airplane,” he added.
Netanyahu says ‘too early’ to link Iran to flydubai incident
Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said it was “too early to say” whether there was possible Iranian involvement in the flydubai flight incident.
The UAE, which is leading the investigation into the incident, said the co-pilot attacked the flight’s captain, Machchhar, with the cockpit’s crash axe and tried to seize control of the plummeting aircraft in what it described as a “terrorist attack” on September 30.
The attack nearly caused a crash involving 182 people on board before the captain opened the cockpit door and passengers subdued the Omani co-pilot.
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