Was Iran behind flydubai cockpit attack? Trump believes yes, Vance says no conclusive evidence

US President Donald Trump said he personally believes Iran was behind the foiled Flydubai attack, while Vice President JD Vance has expressed caution over evidence linking Tehran to the incident. (Photo/AP)

Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance have offered differing assessments of a possible Iranian link to the flydubai cockpit attack on the Indian pilot Smit Machchhar last week, with the US President saying he personally believes Tehran was involved, while the Vice President said he had seen no conclusive evidence.

Trump said he personally believed Iran was behind the foiled attack last week. “I do. I personally do,” he said when asked whether he believed Tehran was involved, without elaborating on how he reached that assessment.

Vance, however, said that he had seen no conclusive evidence linking Iran to the incident.