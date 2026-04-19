Threats & a deal on table: Trump says US team headed to Pakistan for second round of Iran talks

Trump says he will get peace deal ‘nice way or hard way' (AP Photo)

US President Donald Trump has announced that American negotiators will be in Pakistan on Monday for talks with Iran, two days before the end of the earlier agreed upon ceasefire.

The US delegation will consist of Vice-President J D Vance, envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and special envoy for peace, Jared Kushner, news agency Reuters reported citing a White House official.

In a Truth Social post laced with threats and an offer, the US President claimed that Iran violated the ceasefire agreement by firing bullets Saturday in the Strait of Hormuz. He threatened to “destroy civilian infrastructure in Iran if it doesn’t take the deal that the US is offering.