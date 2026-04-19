Threats & a deal on table: Trump says US team headed to Pakistan for second round of Iran talks

The US delegation will consist of Vice-President J D Vance, envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and special envoy for peace, Jared Kushner, news agency Reuters reported citing a White House official.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readUpdated: Apr 19, 2026 07:33 PM IST
donald trumpTrump says he will get peace deal ‘nice way or hard way' (AP Photo)
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US President Donald Trump has announced that American negotiators will be in Pakistan on Monday for talks with Iran, two days before the end of the earlier agreed upon ceasefire.

The US delegation will consist of Vice-President J D Vance, envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and special envoy for peace, Jared Kushner, news agency Reuters reported citing a White House official.

In a Truth Social post laced with threats and an offer, the US President claimed that Iran violated the ceasefire agreement by firing bullets Saturday in the Strait of Hormuz. He threatened to “destroy civilian infrastructure in Iran if it doesn’t take the deal that the US is offering.

“We’re offering very fair and reasonable deal, and I hope they take it because if they don’t, the United States is going to knock out every single Power Plant, and every single Bridge, in Iran,” Trump wrote, adding, “NO MORE MR. NICE GUY!”

There was no immediate comment from Iran.

However, earlier in the day, Tehran said that it is not yet ready to hold the next round of in-person talks with US officials. A senior Iranian official blamed Washington’s unwillingness to move away from “maximalist” demands on key issues.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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