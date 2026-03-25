Trump says Iran wants a deal: ‘Gave us a very big present, worth tremendous amount of money’

Trump said the "significant prize" received from Tehran showed that the US is "dealing with the right people".

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readUpdated: Mar 25, 2026 10:14 AM IST
donald trumpPresident Donald Trump speaks with reporters during the swearing in ceremony for Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

US President Donald Trump Tuesday said that Iran gave them a present “worth a tremendous amount of money” that showed that they are “dealing with the right people”. “I’m not going to tell you what the present is. but it was a very significant prize… It wasn’t nuclear-related, it was oil and gas related…” Trump said.

Reiterating that the US is into negotiations, Trump said: “Iran would like to make a deal, and who wouldn’t if you were there? Look their Navy is gone, their air force is gone, their communication is gone… Pretty much everything they have is gone… most of their missiles are gone… Pretty much everything they have is gone.”

Trump also said if Iran had a nuclear weapon, they would have used it. “… and If I didn’t end the horrible Barrack Hussein Obama-Iran nuclear deal in my first administration, they would’ve had a nuclear weapon three or four years ago. They would’ve used it.”

Tehran has so far denied any direct talks between Iran and the US. Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf Monday dismissed the reports as “fake news”.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Mar 25: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments