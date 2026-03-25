Trump says Iran wants a deal: ‘Gave us a very big present, worth tremendous amount of money’

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters during the swearing in ceremony for Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo)

US President Donald Trump Tuesday said that Iran gave them a present “worth a tremendous amount of money” that showed that they are “dealing with the right people”. “I’m not going to tell you what the present is. but it was a very significant prize… It wasn’t nuclear-related, it was oil and gas related…” Trump said.

Reiterating that the US is into negotiations, Trump said: “Iran would like to make a deal, and who wouldn’t if you were there? Look their Navy is gone, their air force is gone, their communication is gone… Pretty much everything they have is gone… most of their missiles are gone… Pretty much everything they have is gone.”