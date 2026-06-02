‘Over the next week’: Trump predicts imminent breakthrough to reopen Strait of Hormuz and secure permanent Iran peace deal

US president says peace agreement with Iran could be ‘even better than a military victory’.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readJun 2, 2026 06:23 AM IST First published on: Jun 2, 2026 at 06:22 AM IST
President Donald TrumpPresident Donald Trump speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House. (Photo: AP)

US President Donald Trump has said an agreement with Iran to extend the current ceasefire and reopen the Strait of Hormuz could be reached “over the next week”, according to ABC News.

Speaking in a phone interview, Trump said progress in talks was positive despite a brief setback. “Looking good, looking good,” he said, adding: “There was a little glitch today, but I turned that one around very quickly.”

He said the issue arose after Iran reacted to Israeli strikes in Lebanon. “The Iranians were upset,” Trump said, adding that he spoke to both sides to calm the situation. “I spoke with Hezbollah… and I talked to Bibi and said no shooting, and they both stopped.”

Deal still under discussion

Trump said discussions are ongoing and a final agreement has not yet been reached. “I still have to get a few more points,” he said.

He added that both sides face challenges in reaching a deal. “It’s not a simple thing. You’re talking about a very large country… tremendous hostility,” he said. “It’s not easy from our standpoint either, but we’re getting what we need.”

Also read Trump says Israel won’t attack Lebanon after call with Netanyahu

The president said a successful agreement could go beyond military gains. “A peace agreement with Iran could be even better than a military victory,” he said.

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Strategic importance of Strait of Hormuz

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most important shipping routes, carrying a large share of global oil supplies. Any disruption in the strait has a direct impact on global energy markets and regional stability.

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Tensions in the region have remained high in recent months, with periodic clashes involving Iran, Israel and armed groups in Lebanon.

The United States and Iran have been engaged in indirect negotiations aimed at reducing tensions and avoiding further escalation in the Gulf region. The ceasefire under discussion is seen as a step towards stabilising the situation and ensuring safe passage through key maritime routes.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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