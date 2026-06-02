‘Over the next week’: Trump predicts imminent breakthrough to reopen Strait of Hormuz and secure permanent Iran peace deal

US President Donald Trump has said an agreement with Iran to extend the current ceasefire and reopen the Strait of Hormuz could be reached “over the next week”, according to ABC News.

Speaking in a phone interview, Trump said progress in talks was positive despite a brief setback. “Looking good, looking good,” he said, adding: “There was a little glitch today, but I turned that one around very quickly.”

He said the issue arose after Iran reacted to Israeli strikes in Lebanon. “The Iranians were upset,” Trump said, adding that he spoke to both sides to calm the situation. “I spoke with Hezbollah… and I talked to Bibi and said no shooting, and they both stopped.”

Deal still under discussion

Trump said discussions are ongoing and a final agreement has not yet been reached. “I still have to get a few more points,” he said.

He added that both sides face challenges in reaching a deal. “It’s not a simple thing. You’re talking about a very large country… tremendous hostility,” he said. “It’s not easy from our standpoint either, but we’re getting what we need.”

Also read Trump says Israel won’t attack Lebanon after call with Netanyahu

The president said a successful agreement could go beyond military gains. “A peace agreement with Iran could be even better than a military victory,” he said.

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Strategic importance of Strait of Hormuz

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most important shipping routes, carrying a large share of global oil supplies. Any disruption in the strait has a direct impact on global energy markets and regional stability.

Tensions in the region have remained high in recent months, with periodic clashes involving Iran, Israel and armed groups in Lebanon.

The United States and Iran have been engaged in indirect negotiations aimed at reducing tensions and avoiding further escalation in the Gulf region. The ceasefire under discussion is seen as a step towards stabilising the situation and ensuring safe passage through key maritime routes.

