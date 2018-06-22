Trump urges Republicans to ‘stop wasting time on immigration’

President Donald Trump holds up the executive order he signed to end family separations, during an event in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, June 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) President Donald Trump holds up the executive order he signed to end family separations, during an event in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, June 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

US President Donald Trump on Friday asked Republicans to “stop wasting their time” on immigration after the much-debated immigration bill failed to receive votes from the Democrats in the Senate. In a series of tweets, Trump said, “Dems are just playing games, have no intention of doing anything to solve this decades-old problem.”

Republicans should stop wasting their time on Immigration until after we elect more Senators and Congressmen/women in November. Dems are just playing games, have no intention of doing anything to solves this decades old problem. We can pass great legislation after the Red Wave! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2018

While both House of Representatives and the Senate under the Republican control, the latter cannot pass most legislation without the support of the Democrats.

“Even if we get 100% Republican votes in the Senate, we need 10 Democrat votes to get a much needed Immigration Bill..” Trump tweeted on Friday.

Trump asked the Republicans to hold off the immigration bill until November and to elect more Republicans until then.

Elect more Republicans in November and we will pass the finest, fairest and most comprehensive Immigration Bills anywhere in the world. Right now we have the dumbest and the worst. Dems are doing nothing but Obstructing. Remember their motto, RESIST! Ours is PRODUCE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2018

“We can pass this legislation after the Red Wave,” Trump tweeted.

The immigration bill tabled on Thursday was rejected by the U.S. House of Representatives favoured by conservatives which would have put a stop on the practice of separating families and addressed other immigration issues.

The bill received 231-193 votes with 41 Republicans joining the opposition.

Two bills have been in the picture and both bills received Trump’s backing. It, however, failed to gather the support of the Democrats and immigration advocacy groups.

