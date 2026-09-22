At UNGA, Trump’s ‘annihilation’ threat to Iran; cites praise from Pakistan PM

US President Donald Trump used his address to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday to defend the US war against Iran, reiterate his opposition to Tehran obtaining a nuclear weapon and threaten to “annihilate” the Islamic Republic if it refuses to agree to a deal.

Trump also said he believed the US would eventually reach an agreement with Iran, suggesting that could happen after the November midterm elections. Reuters reported that the president was using his UN appearance to defend the war while presenting himself as a leader willing to pursue both military action and diplomacy.

The Iranian delegation walked out during Trump’s address, according to the Associated Press. The speech came as diplomatic efforts continued, with Iran signalling some openness to negotiations and the United States maintaining pressure on Tehran.

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Here are five key quotes from Trump’s UN speech:

1. ‘Do I annihilate the Islamic Republic?’

Trump presented what he described as a choice between reaching an agreement with Iran and destroying its ruling system. “Will a deal be made with Iran that lets them rebuild and create a far greater country than it ever was before? Or do I annihilate the Islamic Republic?”

He followed the threat by asking whether he should “drive them into hell with no chance of survival and no hope of future greatness or generations”.

Trump nevertheless said he believed Iran would ultimately agree to a deal. Later, he said he expected an agreement after the US midterm elections.

2. ‘I will never allow Iran to have a nuclear weapon’

Trump again made preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon a central justification for US action. “I will never allow Iran to have a nuclear weapon.”

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He said Washington had initially pursued negotiations before turning to military action. Reuters reported that Trump was expected to use the speech to argue that the war had prevented Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

The assertion about Iran’s nuclear programme should be attributed to Trump rather than presented as an independently established finding.

3. ‘While others have talked, I have acted’

Trump used the speech to contrast his approach with that of other leaders. “While others have talked, I have acted. While others have spoken of peace, I have made peace. While others have ignored threats, I have confronted them.”

He presented his Iran policy as part of a broader strategy of confronting threats rather than allowing them to grow.

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4. ‘The bully of the Middle East’

Trump also described Iran as a regional aggressor and argued that US military action had changed its position. “They were the bully of the Middle East, but they are the bully no more.”

He added that Iran had been the “number one sponsor of terror” and repeated his opposition to Tehran acquiring a nuclear weapon. These were Trump’s characterisations of Iran and its government.

5. Trump cites praise from Pakistan, Azerbaijan and Armenia

Trump also cited praise from the leaders of Pakistan, Azerbaijan and Armenia as he sought to highlight what he described as his record of diplomatic breakthroughs. “The prime minister of Pakistan, a terrific man, said that Donald Trump was responsible for saving 30 million lives, and probably many more than that,” Trump said, referring to Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Trump also quoted Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev as saying: “President Trump, in six months, did a miracle. It was an absolute miracle that nobody thought could be done.

Trump: The prime minister of Pakistan, a terrific man, said that Donald Trump was responsible for saving 30 million lives, and probably many more than that. The president of Azerbaijan said “President Trump, in six months, did a miracle.” It was an absolute miracle that nobody… pic.twitter.com/CTfvqMuNdf — Clash Report (@clashreport) September 22, 2026

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”Referring to the Azerbaijan-Armenia settlement, Trump quoted Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan as saying the breakthrough “simply would not have been possible without President Trump’s personal engagement and resolute commitment to peace.”

Trump was referring to his claim of helping broker the May 2025 India-Pakistan ceasefire. India has consistently rejected the suggestion that a third country mediated the ceasefire.

(With inputs from agencies)