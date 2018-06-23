Follow Us:
Saturday, June 23, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • Donald Trump tries to change focus of border debate

Donald Trump tries to change focus of border debate

Trump has been firing back, sometimes twisting facts and changing his story but nonetheless highlighting the genuine grief of families on the other side of the equation.

By: AP | Washington | Updated: June 23, 2018 3:04:41 pm
Parted at US border by Donald Trump policy, migrants seek their children US President Donald Trump. (AP Photo)
Related News

President Donald Trump has been trying to cast doubt on wrenching tales of migrant children separated from their families at the border. He has been dismissing“phony stories of sadness and grief” while asserting that the real victims of the nation’s immigration crisis are Americans killed by those who cross the border unlawfully.

Trump is being bombarded with criticism condemning the family-separation situation as a national moment of shame. And he has been firing back, sometimes twisting facts and changing his story but nonetheless highlighting the genuine grief of families on the other side of the equation.

He focused Friday on the fact that young migrants separated from parents are likely to be reunited, unlike the victims of murders.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now